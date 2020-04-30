Invercargill locals will have to wait for their chicken fix after popular demand saw two of the town's KFC stores run out of chicken.

KFC Invercargill South and KFC Invercargill Dee St are not expected to open until 10am on Saturday, with customers facing a two-day wait to get their hands on the popular fast-food.

A KFC spokesperson said two of the town's stores were unable to open due to "unprecedented demand" for chicken.

They plan on safely opening both Invercargill South and De St stores from Saturday morning.

Advertisement

Two Invercargill KFC stores were forced to shut after running out of chicken. Photo / Google Maps

From Monday, restaurants and cafes were allowed to re-open in alert level 3 with some restrictions including contactless service.

This sparked long queues across the country as people eagerly waited for their fast-food fix.

KFC wasn't the only one to run out of menu items.

On Wednesday night McDonald's posted to social media that some of its stores had run out of lettuce, meaning its Big Mac and Quarter Pounder burgers would be sold without the vegetable.

"Due to demand, some of our stores have temporarily run out of lettuce. Our suppliers and delivery trucks are working hard to restock restaurants," the post said.

"You can still order your favourites, but for those stores that have run out they will be made without lettuce. Thank you for your understanding."