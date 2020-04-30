Only days after being back on the road a logging truck has crashed in Northland.

Senior Sergeant Ryan Gray said a fully loaded logging truck and unit had crashed on a section of SH14, between Dargaville and Whangārei known as Con's Hills, about 1.26pm today.

Officers were putting in diversions and an ambulance had been called to transport the driver who had suffered injuries.

The crash had caused the logs to spill and block the road. However, it wasn't long after that one lane was opened again.

Gray said a heavy tow truck had been contacted and had been directed to the scene and logistics on sight could take some time so was not sure when the road would be completely cleared.