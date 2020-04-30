Some McDonald's restaurants may have to close their doors due to shortage of vital ingredients.

The takeaway giant announced yesterday that it was facing a lettuce shortage due to the overwhelming demand from Kiwis on Tuesday, the first day of alert level 3.

More than 300,000 McDonald's burgers were devoured on the first day, nearly half - 145,000 - of those were Big Macs.

The busiest burger makers (alphabetically) were Andersons Bay in Dunedin, Frankton in Hamilton, Hastings, Lower Hutt, New Plymouth, Papakura, and Porirua.

The demand, coupled with the pressures of moving to alert level 3 on suppliers, could mean there were shortages of ingredients for menu items.

A Waikato McDonald's franchise owner has posted on Facebook about the impact of the stock limitations.