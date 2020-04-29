LIVE STREAM BELOW

The Prime Minister's former chief science adviser Sir Peter Gluckman, frontline social services and the Police Commissioner will critique the Covid-19 response at the Epidemic Response Committee.

The committee, chaired by National leader Simon Bridges, was set up to empower MPs to scrutinise the Government's response to Covid-19 in the absence of Parliament.

It is still sitting even though Parliament returned this week in a limited capacity.

The committee will first hear from Sir Peter, the first person to hold the job of Chief Science Adviser to the Prime Minister.

In an interview on Rebuilding Paradise with Paul Henry, he said New Zealand would need to address some of its long-lasting issues in order to move forward.

The Government would also need to look after wellbeing, get more value out of the agriculture sector while reducing its environmental impact and look for economic opportunities.

Sir Peter also co-authored a paper which said family violence, depression, anxiety and other issues were set to rise with disadvantaged and socio-economically deprived communities particularly at risk.

The committee will then hear from the Auckland City Mission, the National Collective of Independent Women's Refuges and The Wise Group about the social impact of the lockdown.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster will then detail the police response.

The timings are:

10am-10.15am - Sir Peter Gluckman.

10.15am-10.35am - Chris Farrelly, from the Auckland City Mission.

10.35am-10.55am - Dr Ang Jury, from the National Collective of Independent Women's Refuges.

10.55am-11.15am - Jacqui Graham from The Wise Group.

11.15am-11.45am - Andrew Coster, Commissioner of Police.

11.45am-12.00pm - Sir Peter Gluckman.