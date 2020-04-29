The Wellington duo who went viral after a "devastating" drop saw their McDonald's share box split open and scattered across the ground metres from their house have been treated to a free replacement.

Takeaway-starved Kiwis the nation over felt Connor Fenwick and Zaman Lewis' pain yesterday when their first taste of McDonald's in five weeks went awry.

Fenwick spent an hour waiting in line at the Golden Arches, only to drop the goods outside his Aro Valley home as his flatmate watched.

""I was so excited coming up the hill. I walked up the stairs and Zaman was on the balcony watching me. I could see the joy on his face," he earlier told the Herald.

Advertisement

"As I went up, I tripped on the last stair, then the bag ripped and the Maccas went everywhere."

Local McDonalds franchise owners came to the rescue after disaster struck on the first day of level 3. Photo / Zaman Lewis

Lewis posted the mishap on Facebook and Tik Tok and said the posts quickly went viral, with many people messaging him saying they felt sorry for the flatmates.

Fenwick tried to go back and get some more McDonald's but said there were "300 car lines" all over Wellington that evening.

However local franchise owners came to the rescue, sending the pair a free share box so they could still get their fries fix.

In a Youtube video, the pair thanked the franchise owners for their generosity in their time of need.

"They're obviously working really hard, with everyone wanting a feed from Maccas and I just thought it was really cool that some local business people reached out to me after seeing the video," Fenwick said.