Thirty years ago two girls were born in a South Island maternity ward.

One baby was born to a local businessman and his wife.

The other, to a beneficiary.

The babies were healthy and the parents were happy.

But two years later both families' worlds came crashing down around them when it was revealed the infants were switched in the hospital and were being raised by the wrong parents, in the wrong lives.

Thirty years on from New Zealand's only baby swap since the 1940s, senior journalist Anna Leask looks back at the infamous case and speaks to one of the mothers at the centre of the saga about what really happened.

It was like a plot from a Hollywood movie - but instead of the cutesy unravelling and happy ending, this story led to nothing but heartache for a South Island mother.

It began just a

I was robbed: A mother speaks out

The swap - how it happened

I knew she wasn't mine

Finding Jane - a mother's desperate search

Bittersweet - when two families collide

Big decisions, bigger hurt

Breaking news - baby swap details go public

The horror of it - the impact of the swap