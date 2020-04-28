A Mangere local who went on her morning walk was shocked to find a pile of courier packages strewn across the grass.

As the country enters alert level 3, many companies are relying on online deliveries to combat the spread of Covid-19.

However, customers may be angered to find out that the packages they have been waiting for may have been dumped.

According to Newshub, the woman, who wished to remain anonymous, spotted the parcels on Retreat Drive in Mangere this morning.

The local said she flagged down a council employee in the area who then collected the parcels and notified police.

Her cousin, Shane M, shared a photo of the pile with the caption: "Cousin out on her morning walk found these parcels dumped. If your delivery hasn't arrived, it's probably here."

In the photo, some packages are labelled Toll, a global courier company with New Zealand outlets.

One parcel can be seen to be from clothing retailer Cotton On.

The Herald has contact Toll couriers and police for comment.

