Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will provide an update on the Government's agenda for the week when she speaks to media this afternoon.

It will be her first Beehive update to the press in level 3 since the country went into lockdown more than four weeks ago.

Yesterday, she said Covid-19 in New Zealand was "currently eliminated" given there are so few cases and the Government knows where they are, and have got them contained.

"It's been nearly five weeks living and working in ways that just two months ago would have seemed like fiction," she told media.

"But we did. And we did it together," she said.

This afternoon, she will provide an update on how the transition from level 4 to 3 has gone and provide an outline of the Government's plans this week.

For the first time in a month, the House will sit today – albeit scaled back significantly.

Although the signs are looking good when it comes to New Zealand's Covid-19 fight, Ardern continues to urge people to remain vigilant.

"We must make sure that we do not let the virus run away on us again and cause a new wave of cases and deaths," she told media last night.

When asked by Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking if the Government was being too conservative, Ardern this morning said: "We are doing what's right for New Zealand".

"I have a lot of faith in New Zealanders."

Ardern's media address at 1.30pm is right after director general of health Ashley Bloomfield's half an hour with the press.

He will provide an update on the new number of Covid-19 cases in New Zealand, as well as the number of people who have recovered.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

