The Epidemic Response Committee, chaired by National leader Simon Bridges, returns today and will focus on small businesses and frontline workers.

After more than four weeks in alert level 4, New Zealand this morning moved into level 3.

Cafes and takeaways have reopened, serving customers through contactless payment and pickup.

The country will stay at level 3 for at least another two weeks, before the Government decides if the country is ready to move back down to level 2.

The Epidemic Response Committee – which acts as a way for the Opposition to hold the Government to account – will continue sitting while New Zealand is at level 3.

This week, Bridges said the focus for the committee will be small businesses and front line workers.

"Small-to-medium businesses have felt the brunt of the economic fallout from going into lockdown and still face the daunting prospect of at least another fortnight of harsh restrictions," Bridges said.

He added that many of these businesses are on the brink so it's crucial the Government navigates the level 3 period tactfully and provide ample financial support, given thousands of jobs are still at risk.

Michael Barnett - chief executive of Auckland Chamber of Commerce

New Zealand has more than 500,000 small and medium enterprises (SME) in New Zealand which suffered from the Government's view of what shouldn't be allowed under lockdown, rather than what could and could be operations, Michael Barnett said.

The contribution of SMEs to the economy was as large as the companies deemed "too big to fail".

The cost to the economy could have been better mitigated by working with SMEs to understand how they could have continued operating under lockdown, Barnett said.

He used the example of the Ministry of Primary Industries which worked with the meat sector.

"SMEs were the lifeblood of many communities and they will be again."

The largest cost to businesses besides staffing was rent which hasn't been addressed.

Barnett detailed businesses which had asked their landlords for some rent relief but were instead met with rent increases or hostile responses.

He had "a pile of letters" which were examples of "the worst behaviour".

Michael Wood asked whether the "ratbag" landlords should be named and shamed.

Barnett called for empathy from property owners and a "sharing of the pain".

Some landlords had, however, been forgiving, Barnett said.

He wanted the Government to implement an immediate six month moratorium on evictions.

Barnett said as New Zealand moved down the alert levels every Kiwi needed to think about buying and supporting local businesses.

We will all be responsible for the turnaround of these businesses and "we're all in this together", Barnett said.

The best thing the Government could do for the economy was get businesses running again, not think about helicopter money, Barnett said.

He wanted the Government to implement something similar to Australia's action on commercial tenancies.

Reg Hennessy, from Hennessy's Irish Bar in Rotorua

Reg Hennessy, owner of Hennessy's Irish Bar in Rotorua, said the hospitality sector desperately needed more clarity about the restrictions at alert levels 2 and 1 so they could prepare and give staff answers.

They had a "rough idea" about level 2, but they didn't know specific details about how far their tables had to be distanced and whether people could get drinks from the bars.

SMEs also needed more support from the Government and action on commercial rent as the wage subsidy went wholly to their staff.

SMEs were currently being left to queue at the bank, Hennessy said.

Committee chair Simon Bridges asked how long he could continue going on like this.

Hennessy said he hadn't taken a loan yet but it was likely imminent and they'd been paying overheads from funds they'd set aside.

"To be honest with you, Simon, if we go on for another month like this things will really start getting quite tight."

The hospitality sector was already heading into a quiet time over winter and would then suffer coming into summer without any tourists, Hennessy said.

He already knew of a number of businesses which would fail.

The Government in Ireland had offered loans interest-free to help them survive and Hennessy would like to see something similar here.

Hennessy said they were $14,000 "behind the eight ball" from loss of perishable stock with the quick move into the lockdown.

Asked by Tamati Coffey whether Hennessy thought the shutdown was the best option.

He replied he didn't think anyone with half a brain would doubt shutdown was the best thing to do, but what SMEs needed leadership and support.

Hennessy wanted some sort of code of conduct between landlords and tenants.

Emma Fraser, from Allure Nail Studio and the NZ Beauty Association

The beauty industry was made up of about 1700 SMEs and sole traders, with most of them owned by women, said Emma Fraser from the NZ Beauty Association.

At her Allure Nail Studio in Tauranga, the wage subsidy went straight to her staff but there were a multitude of other bills which needed to be paid.

Those included rent, PPE, insurance, eftpos and Paymark fees and marketing.

"These costs are very real and need to be paid with zero income."

And in six weeks, the wage subsidy would be used up and that will likely mean a lot of redundancies in the beauty sector, Fraser said.

She had organised an overdraft with her bank but that would need to be repaid by mid-June which would be hard to do with no income.

They'd budgeted for another month without an income but after that they'd have to close their doors.

Fraser said they needed more support from the Government to bridge them over the next few months.

"Please help us small-business owners."

They also needed more clarity about the restrictions of alert level 2 so they could prepare.

Dallas Pendergrast, Landstone Holdings Ltd

One of the owners of Glenfield mall in Auckland, Dallas Pendergrast, said they had 115 tenants and they'd halved their rents during the lockdown.

And they would be doing that again next month but there was uncertainty about how long that could continue.

The Government had totally ignored SMEs, she said.

Pendergrast called Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's public thanks to SMEs "an insult" because the Government had "no idea" about small businesses.

"They don't want a thank you, they want to get back to work.

"In the meantime they want Government help."

Compassion didn't pay the bills, she said.



She and her husband were having to dip into their own savings to cover those costs.

They would also face significant costs to retenant their mall when businesses failed, like Flight Centre which was one of her tenants.

There needed to be clear guidelines for when they could reopen and in the meantime Pendergrast said she'd been lobbying politicians.

Keeping malls closed was prolonging the agony.

"I can't understand why they can't be open at the moment - there's a handful of cases left, they're not a risk."

She said the Covid-19 situation had been "dramatised".

Michael Wood asked in light of the advice from experts about the risks, whether Prendergrast thought it was better to have the short and sharp response to return to normal more quickly or a prolonged half-open approach.

Pendergrast replied: "Michael, the virus is contained in New Zealand, let's be real about this."

She said it was "insane" to keep the restrictions on businesses.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

