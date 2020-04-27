Workers phoning elderly residents to check on them during lockdown have been asked all sorts of things - including whether they could help one man find a girlfriend.

About 70 staff from Auckland Council Libraries made 15,000 calls to people over 70 who were living alone in the past two weeks to check on them while the country was in lockdown.

The welfare calls were made as part of the council and Auckland Emergency Management's Covid-19 response.

While many of the over 70s called enjoyed just having a chat - 388 had specific problems they needed help with, Auckland mayor Phil Goff said.

Advertisement

"In fact, most of the people we contacted were doing reasonably well, although loneliness was a factor with some we spoke to."

Staff helped some by getting a food package delivered, while others we referred to the Ministry of Social Development for help with income support or to other agencies such as Healthline or Age Concern.

Auckland mayor Phil Goff says most of the older residents enjoyed getting a welfare call from council workers. Photo / Jason Oxenham

However Goff said staff were unable to come to the aid of one man who wanted help finding a girlfriend.

One woman had been eagerly waiting for the call because friend had received one the day before and she hoped she didn't want to miss out.

Another said the call helped her extend her birthday celebrations as she had turned 101 the previous week.

‌

But an elderly chaplain said while she was grateful for the call, she was also doing her bit by writing to 42 older members of her congregation to make sure they were okay.

"It was great to see most of our seniors are coping well."

Goff thanks the library staff for volunteering their time and being enthusiastic about making the calls.

Advertisement

About 70 staff from Auckland Council Libraries made 15,000 calls to people over 70 who were living alone in the past two weeks to check on them while the country was in lockdown. Photo / 123RF

"With their reputation for friendliness and great interpersonal skills, we couldn't have asked for a better group to undertake this task."

Auckland Council head of north and west community libraries Darryl Soljan said staff found the experience rewarding and humbling. It was a way library staff could help while the libraries remain closed during level 4 and level 3.

"They have really enjoyed listening to the stories and making a connection with people who were isolated.

"Giving our time to the community has been really powerful, not only for achieving real benefit to those we spoke with but also to be thanked so much for something so simple as a phone call."

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Auckland Council bleeding hundreds of millions of dollars, looking at help for struggling ratepayers

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Auckland Council reveals why rubbish collectors are leaving tags on bins

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Auckland Council bosses take pay cuts of up to 20 per cent

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Auckland Council considering a lower rates increase