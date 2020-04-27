A South Auckland car rental company says 60 of its vehicles were stolen on Friday night.

Since then, 35 vehicles have been returned but 25 are still missing.

The Jucy Rentals vehicles were taken from a secure facility and were destined to be used by Kiwi workers as the country scales down from the Covid-19 alert level 4 to level 2.

The company says the theft could not have come at a worse time for their business, which has been hit hard by Covid-19 restrictions.

"Jucy is facing significant challenges at the moment. Our once-thriving business has been decimated by Covid-19, which has impacted the livelihoods of hundreds of workers," a spokesman for the company said.

"The stolen vehicles would have been used by a range of Kiwis who were returning to work as the country moved to level 2.

"Thefts from any Kiwi businesses at this time are particularly callous."

He said the complex logistics involved in transporting a large number of vehicles suggest the theft has been organised and involved a number of people.

The Herald is seeking further information from the police.

