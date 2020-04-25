A hardworking teddy bear in Kāpiti has been entertaining passersby with a new daily activity throughout most of lockdown.

Mr Bear has been appearing in the front section of a Hillcrest Rd, Raumati Beach, property, where he has been seen driving a Chevy, observing Anzac Day, riding a jetski, fishing, hairdressing, mowing the lawns and lots more.

Carpentry time.

The house has been a destination for some people on their daily walks.

And photographs of his activities have gone around the country and overseas to people keen to know what he has been up to.

Mr Bear has also received fan mail in the letterbox including some cards as well as a heartfelt handwritten letter.

Helping Mr Bear get ready for his daily activity has been Helen and Hamish Nash as well as their three children Caleb, 20, Caitlin, 18, and Rebecca, 12.

Ironing

They liked the bears in windows idea that has swept through the country during the Covid-19 coronavirus health crisis.

Wanting to get involved, but knowing their house was set back a bit from the street, they encouraged Mr Bear to venture closer to the front of the property where he would be more visible.

From then on he's been busy undertaking a wide range of activities and has gained a following.

"If we're outside doing stuff, people will stop and say how they absolutely love it," Helen said.

Riding a jetski.

"For some people, coming to see what Mr Bear is doing, has been the highlight of their daily walk.

"A lot people say they're taking photographs to send to family in the country as well as overseas."

Helen posted images of Mr Bear on social media which led to a lot of interest.

Some of the comments included:

"Thank you for brightening each day," — Davina Houghton.

"This is seriously one multi-talented bear," — Beverley Jones.

Under the bonnet.

"You make a lot of people happy," — Diane Gredig.

"He should become the Raumati mascot after this," — Liz Booth Mitchinson.

Mr Bear joined the family last year after they won an auction organised by the Western Bays Street Rodders based in Porirua.

"Every year the club does fundraising for sick children," Helen said.

"He was bought through the auction for my youngest daughter."

Mr Bear has appeared in his front yard for 25 days throughout lockdown before having to go back to work tomorrow.

His last day in the front yard is today.

Hairdressing.

The daily list included sitting in a work truck, up a flagpole, picnic with friends, working on a 1958 Chevrolet Bel Air, riding a jetski, fishing, fetching a rugby ball stuck in tree, reading a book and doing some construction work, manning a barbecue, building, celebrating Easter, ironing, sports day with swing ball, home schooling, retrieving a kite stuck in tree, driving the Chevy, mowing lawns, boogie boarding, cooking, riding a bike, hairdressing, camping, flying fox, Anzac Day, back to work.