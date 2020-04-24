Police have named the man who was found dead in the Clutha River on Tuesday.

He was Reece Wereta, 33.

Enquiries were ongoing, but police were not treating his death as suspicious, and the matter had been referred to the Coroner.

Police continued to support his family at this difficult time.

Advertisement

Police earlier said a member of the public found the body in the river, near Otanomomo, 6km south of Balclutha, about 2.30pm.

On the Police Ten 7 website Mr Werata is listed as wanted for arrest for charges of aggravated robbery.

It said he had contacts in Christchurch and Dunedin and warned he could be armed and was considered dangerous.