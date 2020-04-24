Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says it will be an Anzac Day like no other, but the purpose of honouring the Anzac commitment and "enduring hopes of peace" remains the same.

The Covid-19 lockdown has cancelled Anzac services today, but this morning thousands of Kiwis are not letting it stop them paying their respects.

Up and down the country, New Zealanders will be gathering at their letterboxes, front doors and even their living rooms as part of the "Stand at Dawn" campaign, and tuning in to a live stream of a virtual Anzac Day service.

Veterans, despite not being able to gather alongside their peers, will be donning their uniforms and medals, just as they would for official public Anzac Day gatherings.

Ardern will be taking part too, standing at her driveway at dawn, and has urged all Kiwis to do so if they can saying it was important to pay tribute to those who lost their lives and those who served.

In a special address this morning, she told the nation today would be an "Anzac Day that hasn't been done before".

"It is an important tradition spanning generations, acknowledging those who served our country and sacrificed their all.

"Things are different this year but we are united by our respect for veterans and service personnel.

"Individual acts of commemoration – that is what will form our collective tribute.

"But so do our acts every day. We are a nation that has had its character defined by many things, but one is the sacrifice of others."

She referenced the more than 11,000 soldiers who lost their lives, the 140,000 men and women who served overseas, and those on the home front.

"These figures will never be abstract. Each represents a father, mother, brother, friend afflicted by conflict."

A virtual service is designed to bring people in isolation together this Anzac Day during the Covid-19 lockdown. Photo / Michael Craig

Today would involve finding new ways of remembering but the purpose remained the same.

"Today we honour the Anzac commitment and reflect on enduring hopes for peace in a world that does not ask for sacrifice of war but instead asks for a commit to empathy kindness, and shared humanity.

"May we remember that as we stand together this Anzac Day.

"Lest we forget."

The virtual service will also be broadcast on Newstalk ZB, iHeart radio or National Radio at 6am, with coverage starting from about 5.45am.

For the first time in history, Anzac Day dawn ceremonies will not be taking place this April 25, due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Returned and Services' Association president BJ Clark said the RSA greatly appreciated the support for "virtual services" this Anzac Day.

"It will be disappointing not going to the service but I am looking forward to walking to my gate on Saturday morning, and seeing people in my neighbourhood out with candles or torches, and poppies on their fences or in their windows."

Other ways Kiwis paying respects from inside their bubbles include placing images of poppies in their windows, including a special edition poster from Herald artist and cartoonist Rod Emmerson, available to download below.

The official service will begin at 6am with the Carillon sounding, followed by the Piper Lament and Last Post.

The Ode of Remembrance will then be recited first in te reo Māori by Miki Apiti, RSA kaumatua, followed by RSA president BJ Clark in English.

There will then be one minute's silence.

A rendition of Reveille will follow, before the New Zealand national anthem, Australian anthem and The Anzac Address by Defence and Veterans Minister Ron Mark.

Along with services, the national RSA Poppy Day appeal was postponed for the first time since 1992, which Clark said could have "huge financial consequences".

Sunrise over the Cenotaph - Auckland War Memorial Museum. Photo / Michael Craig

The RSA usually collected between $1.5 million and $2m, but was expecting much less this year with the appeal cancelled and economic consequences of Covid-19.

In light of this shortfall, the country's largest philanthropic entity, Perpetual Guardian, has stepped up and started a Givealittle page, contributing $25,000 from its own members and a further $1500 from the company itself.

"The work the RSA does is incredibly important, so we are very happy to be involved with this," said Liz Gibbs, head of philanthropy at Perpetual Guardian.

