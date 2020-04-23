NZME's talk radio network Newstalk ZB has snapped a top prize at New York Festivals International Radio Awards.

The station's fortnightly business podcast HP Business Class, with Heather du Plessis-Allan, was awarded silver for best business podcast, it was announced on Thursday morning.

The awards recognise the "world's best radio programmes" with entries from more than 30 countries.

Newstalk ZB is NZME's talk radio station. Photo / File

"I'm so thrilled at this news", says Heather du Plessis-Allan.

"We have amazing and courageous business leaders in this country and it's great to see their stories recognised for being as compelling and inspiring as they are."

HP Business Class tells the stories of some of New Zealand's most exceptional business leaders and entrepreneurs, such as Rocket Lab's Peter Beck, Sir Stephen Tindall, Dame Trelise Cooper and Rod Drury.

Heather du Plessis-Allan hosts the show which also showcases rising stars such as shoe designer Kathryn Wilson and the Better Packaging Company's Kate Bezar and Rebecca Perkasky.

The 12-episode series explores the journeys of these business leaders - their wins, their losses and ultimately, their learnings.

The entries are judged by a "grand jury" of award-winning creative professionals from across the globe who are acknowledged leaders in their respective fields.

The production of the series has been a collaboration between Newstalk ZB, Drum and creative content providers, CBA.

Newstalk ZB – along with CBA – also won a bronze award for Best Children's Show for their Crazy Kiwi Christmas Kids show.

To hear the HP Business Class podcast, visit www.newstalkZB.co.nz/HP