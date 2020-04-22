LIVE STREAM BELOW

The Government taking over parts of the 5G mobile network rollout, letting overseas billionaires buy land and innovation in electric aviation are just some of the ideas being put forward to help NZ's economy recover from Covid-19.

Business leaders and researchers are discussing how to stimulate the economy after the coronavirus crisis at today's Epidemic Response Committee.

The committee is hearing from:

Advertisement

• founder of Xero, Rod Drury

• KPMG global head of agribusiness Ian Proudfoot

• Māori business leader Traci Houpapa

• inequality researcher and author Max Rashbrooke

• The New Zealand Initiative's Oliver Hartwich

The author of the report into New Zealand's coronavirus contact tracing, Dr Ayesha Verrall, will also discuss her findings.



FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES OF THE SUBMISSIONS BELOW:



Rod Drury

The Xero founder has laid out a "three-wave" plan to help stimulate the economy.

Wave one was about immediate projects, mostly health-related, which can get off the ground quickly.

Contact tracing digital solutions were an "interesting opportunity" and said New Zealand could be one of the first countries to show a good approach as there were a lot of flaws with overseas systems.

Drury suggested setting up an email address that people could send their ideas too along with a short video. Health authorities could then hold a Zoom meeting for a few hours where people pitch their ideas so they could get a broad understanding of the opportunities.

"I think it's a no brainer to have a bit of a show and tell."

Advertisement

That could be organised as early as next week, Drury said.

He said Paymark, the major electronic payment system, would be an interesting data source for passive contact tracing.

Wave two would be about mid-term projects which didn't need Government spending.

Drury said the most obvious would be extending the fibre network across all areas which still hadn't been reached.

The Government could then look to take over rolling out the 5G network then charge people $5 per connection for their phones and other devices.

As that then made a profit, the network could be extended further, Drury said.

"We could have one of the best mobile infrastructures in the world, which is pretty exciting."

One of his "more controversial" ideas was allowing rich foreigners to buy sections in areas like Hawke's Bay and Queenstown which were suffering without tourism.

He suggested an initial 1000 sections could be offered up on the proviso they spend $5 to $10 million on construction which would have to start quickly.

Drury said New Zealand wouldn't need to give those people passports as in his experience people interested in those opportunities would only spend a few months a year here.

Richlisters also don't use much of New Zealand's infrastructure like roads and schools but offer a lot by opening up their networks to Kiwi businesses.

Drury said he hadn't seen any examples of where that hadn't worked.

Wave three were long term projects, like extending Paywave for contactless payments and asking banks to invest in the domestic debit network.

The price of Paywave needed to be reduced, Drury said.

Renewable energy was also a good opportunity, including water storage behind dams and solar.

"Should we be trying to drive electricity down to half price? Or even a third of the price?"

This could flow into more electric cars and help the country lead innovations in electric aviation.

New Zealand could have a carbon-free airline fleet in 10 years, he said.