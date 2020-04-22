

A 12-day old kitten, no bigger than the palm of a human hand, is the latest in a number of cats and kittens rescued by Viks Rescue.

The kitten was found by a woman out on her bike ride on the morning of April 19 at the bottom of a very steep cliff on Napier Hill.

The kitten then received a police escort from Napier to Flaxmere where Viks Rescue owner Vicky McKay resides.

"The kitten has had a good feed and been flee treated," McKay told Hawke's Bay Today.

"She is now resting in a nice warm bed."

The kitten feeding contentedly. Photo / Supplied

The kitten will need to be at least 12 weeks old when she will be ready for adoption, and weigh one kg before she can be taken to the vet.

McKay said she's been rescuing animals for more than 12 years.

"It was dogs to start with for four to five years and it's been cats and kittens since."

McKay rescues the cats, de sexes and de worms them, relying entirely on public donations for the last four years.

She said the vets bills alone per kitten could be between $185 and $200 approximately.

The rescued kittens and cats then live with her at her property in Flaxmere, until they are ready to be adopted.

"The most cats I have had at any one time is 30," she said.

"I have 14 in care at the moment. The youngest is the 12-day-old and she's hand reared, the oldest are between four to six months old."

The kitten has a feed regularly now. Photo / Supplied

McKay said she was incredibly grateful for her main sponsor Mars NZ who are a "huge help" with food, and supporter Vet Services, Hastings.

"I have been a single parents for the last 16 years and I have two boys-21 and 18 and they are both amazing and very helpful with the cats and kittens," she said.

"We have nine kitten available right now needing loving homes and which are ready to be adopted immediately."

So why, in spite of the financial, and emotional cost, does she keep rescuing cats and kittens?

"I have a thirst to help animals, I was born to do it."

The bank account details to make a donation to Viks Rescue are: 01-0662-0116459-00 or see the team at Vet Services Hawke's Bay to make a donation to the Viks Rescue vet account.