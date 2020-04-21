Less than a week remains before you can fulfil your finger-lickin' good cravings.

KFC, Pizza Hut, Carl's Jr. and Taco Bell would reopen more than 200 stores nationwide - but customers would not be allowed inside stores.

Following the move to Covid-19 alert level 3 at 11.59pm next Monday, Restaurant Brands would be phasing in the opening of stores throughout New Zealand.

Less than a week remains before you can fulfil your finger-lickin' good cravings. Photo / Getty Images

Kiwis could get their KFC and Carl's Jr fill via the drive-thru and contactless delivery. Pizza Hut meals could only be made through contactless delivery.

Advertisement

Enhanced cleaning, hygiene and social distancing measures would be adopted by each store prior to returning, Restaurant Brands Group chief executive Russel Creedy said.

"We have set up individual work zones for each staff member to ensure a safe distance is maintained," Creedy said.

"We appreciate there will be high demand when we reopen for delivery and drive-thru, but first I must have total confidence the wellbeing of our staff and our customers can be assured.

"Having this phased approach gives us time to make sure, store-by-store, we have the staff and necessary operational guidelines and checks in place to exceed both the Government's requirements and the expectations of our customers."

KFC customers would only be able to select meals from a smaller-than-usual menu due to the limited number of staff required in kitchens.

However, their most popular menu items would be available.

KFC, Pizza Hut, Carl's Jr. and Taco Bell stores around New Zealand were closed on March 25 due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Elsewhere, Uber Eats would be operational in time for the lunch period next Tuesday, delivering meals to customers' doors without contact.

Advertisement

But when do other fast-food restaurants throughout New Zealand start reopening again?

McDonald's

McDonald's was confident the majority of its restaurants with drive-thrus would open across the country when lockdown lifts.

About 130 of its 170 restaurants offered drive-thru and the company was working on providing contactless training to its 10,000 staff and ensuring further hygiene, sanitation and food-safety procedures.

It was also in the process of working with its suppliers to confirm whether it could access stock and help franchisees ensure they could openly safely.

‌

Subway

All 250 Subway restaurants across New Zealand would open from Tuesday through delivery or contactless pick-up.

Customers could have their meals delivered by Uber Eats and could order them off the Subway app or online.

Domino's

Domino's expects to open most stores for contactless delivery from Tuesday, with remaining stores opening the next day.

Starbucks

Coffee-fanatics can expect a different looking Starbucks following the break of the lockdown in New Zealand.

It was working on its mobile order experience to enable contactless pickup starting at selected stores towards the end of April.

More stores would be progressively re-opened as the Covid-19 situation continued to develop, Starbucks New Zealand chief executive Charles Belcher said.

Customers were told to visit the official Starbucks Facebook and Instagram social media channels for updates.

BurgerFuel

BurgerFuel kitchens would open from Tuesday to enable people to order online for contactless pick up at their stores.

Some stores would also offer contactless kerbside pick up and delivery. Some stores could only offer a limited menu due to supply.

Kiwis were asked to check the BurgerFuel website from Saturday to see their local store's operating hours.

Burger King

Burger King was hoping to open its 83 outlets on Tuesday, it told publication Stuff. Once open, Burger King would offer drive-thru and delivery through Uber Eats.