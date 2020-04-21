Three people have been arrested and charged after a property was raided by police in West Auckland yesterday and a clandestine drug lab uncovered.

Police officers from the National Organised Crime Group carried out search warrants at three addresses yesterday.

Two of the addresses were on Waitakere Rd and a further search took place at an address on Riverlea Rd, Whenuapai.

At one of the addresses police located a number of items used for the manufacture of methamphetamine.

A firearm was also located as well as several rounds of ammunition, more than $15,000 in cash, and a small quantity of methamphetamine.

A large sum of cash was found in a West Auckland house where police uncovered a clandestine drug lab. Photo / NZ Police

A 52-year old man and a 47-year-old woman are both due to appear in the Waitakere District Court today on a raft of methamphetamine-related charges including manufacturing, supplying, possession and possession of equipment.

A 49-year-old man has been summonsed to appear in court to face charges relating to the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition and possession of methamphetamine.

Ammunition found at a property yesterday during a police raid. Photo / NZ Police

"Police are committed to disrupting the manufacture and supply chain of methamphetamine and other illegal drugs, which causes immeasurable harm and damage in our community," said Detective Inspector John Brunton.

As the matter is before the courts, police are not in a position to comment further.