Five men have been arrested for illegally hunting in the Waitomo area.

A homeowner in the rural area called the police after they spotted the group unlawfully hunting deer on their property.

The hunters, in breach of the lockdown rules, were arrested just after 11pm on Monday.

Only one of the five men had a firearms licence.

The group have been summonsed to appear in court at a later date on unlawful hunting charges, Detective Sergeant Rene Rakete, Acting Area Investigations Manager, Western Waikato, said.

But, considering that the country had been in lockdown for almost a month, they may face additional charges.

"We take unlawful hunting very seriously at any time, but this is particularly foolish during the level 4 restrictions," Rakete said.

"Illegal activity involving firearms is extremely dangerous and we will not tolerate it at any time."

Rakete praised the property owner for calling police in response to the suspicious activity.