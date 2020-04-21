Wairoa's mayor steadfastly denied 2017 sexual harassment allegations made against him and was prepared to defend them, but they were withdrawn.

A statement issued on behalf of Wairoa Mayor Craig Little on Wednesday said he had: "vehemently denied any breach of the code of conduct and was prepared to defend himself in the course of the independent investigation but was denied that opportunity because the complaint was withdrawn.

"We will leave it to you to draw your own conclusions as to the veracity of the complaint in those circumstances."

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Wairoa mayor 'disgusted' by online comments after town's first case is confirmed

• Dramatic double pursuit: Five arrests after stolen cars spotted by police in Wairoa

• Local Focus: Wairoa forestry 'scaring the hell out of this community'

• New life to be breathed into 'neglected' Wairoa town centre with $6.1m from the Provincial Growth Fund

Advertisement

Details of a Code of Conduct allegation against Little were released publicly this week.

Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier had earlier ruled it was in the public interest for a summary of the council's investigative actions taken around the 2017 allegation, which was withdrawn, to be made public in the interests of transparency.

A female employee had complained to Wairoa District Council's chief executive officer in 2017 that Little had behaved in a manner which breached the council's code of conduct's standards of ethical behaviour.

The investigation and associated legal costs and payment to the employee, who left under mutual agreement, totalled $55,000.

The statement on Wednesday also said: "The reality is that any allegation of a breach of a Council's Code of Conduct triggers a requirement to undertake an appropriate and independent process to investigate that complaint.

"That involves the appointment of an independent investigator and inevitably involves both Council and the complainant seeking legal advice," the statement read.

"All of that comes at a cost to Council. That is a cost of the democratic systems that we have in place.

"Further, in this case the complainant was an employee.

Advertisement

"Having made a complaint against the mayor and then subsequently withdrawing that complaint after the independent investigation had begun and after legal advice had been received, the continued employment relationship was untenable.

"The employee's resignation was negotiated by mutual agreement. Mayor Little was not involved in those negotiations.

"Throughout the Code of Conduct complaint and the employment negotiations, Mayor Little has steadfastly denied any wrongdoing and the withdrawal of the complaint during the independent investigation process would support that position.''