A Queenstown resident warned four times about breaching lockdown restrictions has been jailed.

Daniel Shawn Scott, a scaffolder, of Lake Hayes Estate, yesterday admitted breaching the level 4 lockdown by failing to remain at his address except, as permitted, for essential personal movement, on April 11 at Queenstown, and intentionally damaging a stainless steel toilet, property of Queenstown police, on April 12.

The matter was heard by Judge Bernadette Farnan by video-link.

She said 33-year-old Scott was first spoken to on March 29 when he was stopped by police on Lake Esplanade, in Queenstown, and given an educational warning regarding the lockdown requirements.

Advertisement

He "appeared somewhat uninterested", she said.

On March 31 he and an associate were stopped while travelling along Frankton Rd — this time he told police he was heading to a laundromat and then returning home.

On April 4 he was spoken to in the Gore area, with an associate.

He told police he was heading to Southland Hospital when he ran out of petrol.

The next day, at 1.30pm, he breached again, Judge Farnan said, having travelled to Dunedin and Invercargill with an associate.

Scott was sentenced to one month in prison and for intentionally damaging the toilet he was sentenced to two weeks' imprisonment. Photo / Getty Images

Finally, on April 11 Scott was found in a vehicle on the Crown Range Rd at 10.40pm.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

At that time he did not offer an explanation, but later told police that day he had travelled to Oamaru to help his mother, taking her groceries and stacking firewood for her.

Advertisement

He was on his way back to Queenstown when his vehicle overheated.

‌

For breaching the lockdown, Scott was sentenced to one month in prison and for intentionally damaging the toilet he was sentenced to two weeks' imprisonment, to be served cumulatively, with no leave granted for it to be converted to a sentence of home detention.

He was also ordered to pay $300 reparation to New Zealand Police.