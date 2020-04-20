New Zealand will move to level 3 of lockdown from 11.59pm next Monday, April 27.

Alert level 3 will be held for two weeks and then Cabinet will assess whether to move down another level.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made the announcement just after 4pm today. Cabinet wanted to "lock in some gains" and give more certainty, Ardern said.

Level 4 had originally been scheduled to lift on Thursday this week.

"Ultimately we have taken a balanced approach," Ardern said.

Ardern said at every point along the way with making decisions the Government was based on both health and economic advice but NZ was in the fortunate position that those were both linked.

Lifting late on Monday - a public holiday to mark Anzac Day which this year falls on a Saturday - was also recommended by Bloomfield.

Any businesses needing to prepare to move into level 3 could be accessed, Ardern said, as could schools to prepare. April 28 will be a teachers' only day and April 29 will be the first day of term.

On businesses accessing their premises, it wasn't an invitation to open or trade, she said - just to prepare.

On schools reopening, Ardern said they'd given an allowance for planning through letting staff go back.

Testing will continue this week to ensure all demographics in the community were reached, Ardern said.

Alert level 3 still has many restrictions and does not allow more social activity though allowing more commerce to re-open.

On whether the lockdown could be extended further, Ardern said she wasn't expecting "any surprises" with the case numbers and they were confident there wasn't community transmission.

On restarting Parliament, Ardern said her preference was to leave it to the Business Committee and Cabinet would mirror that decision.

Ardern reminded the country of the principles of alert level 3:

- Stay home;

- Work and learn from home if you can;

- Make your business Covid-19 safe;

- Stay regional;

- Keep your bubble as small as possible;

- Wash your hands often with soap and cough into your elbow;

- If you're sick, stay home and get advice from a GP and do that quickly.

This Anzac weekend, stay home and stay with your bubble and reflect on the sacrifices of our forebears, Ardern said.

"It was a very, very different battle from the one we're in now but the character of our country remains the same."

Ardern started her 4pm press conference by thinking of those who've lost a loved one, or almost lost a loved one, to Covid-19.

"We cannot forget that every number is someone's father, mother, relative or friend," she said.

NZ has done what few countries had managed to do and crush Covid-19 - we have a transmission rate of 0.48% - one of the lowest in the world, she said.

Nearly every case is a result of overseas travel, an already confirmed case or a cluster.

Only 8 cases can't be traced to their source.

Random testing in communities had tested more than 1000 people and none had tested positive.

Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield is sure there is no widespread community transmission, she said.

"We have broken the chain," Ardern said.

Bloomfield said they would continue to test symptomatic people and "hunt out" community cases which might exist.

Random testing would also continue and would start testing more workplaces.

Dr Ayesha Veralls' report will be released this afternoon after being considered by Cabinet.

Bloomfield said a number of her recommendations had been responded to and the Ministry would continue to respond to others.

Bloomfield said they were "very confident" in opening primary schools and ECE centres that there wasn't a risk.

Ardern said they hoped as many parents as possible would continue to keep their children at home. Opening schools, however, allowed them to go back to work.

In response to questions, Ardern said NZ needed to "lock in" the gains it had made over the past few weeks.

Ardern said they only started considering the decision on the lockdown at the weekend.

Losing two business days was weighed up against the extra time it gave the lockdown.

"We get the greatest gains at the lowest cost. We know that's a big ask, we didn't take it lightly."

Ardern said the certainty it gave the country was worth the sacrifice.

"New Zealanders have proven themselves and they've done so in an incredible way."

On enforcement, Ardern said level 3 came with higher trust but there would still be police acting as enforcers which would act on large groups congregating.

"But there is more trust at alert level 3."

Cabinet has been meeting since 10.30am to decide whether the lockdown will be lifted on Wednesday at 11.59pm.

Opposition Leader Simon Bridges said the decision to stay locked down was because the Government hadn't done the groundwork required to reduce the level now.

"New Zealand is being held back because the Government has not used this time to ensure best practice of testing and tracing and the availability of PPE hasn't been at the standard it should have been.

"The rate of testing for the first half of lockdown was low, work has only just begun on surveillance testing to confirm whether community transmission is occurring. Tracing is the biggest challenge and experts have identified major shortcomings in the methods being used by the Government.

"This is a real shame as businesses will suffer further damage and that will lead to poor health outcomes as a result of the huge stress this will cause for a lot of people.

"Rapid and easily accessible testing for workers with symptoms will be essential to give small businesses the confidence needed to get back to work."

ACT Leader David Seymour said the Government has made the right decision but now needs to clarify the rules so safe activity can resume.

"There must also be a renewed focus on support for the narrowing range of sectors who remain severely restricted at Alert Level 3. Sectors such as tourism, hospitality, some retail, and event centres will now bear the brunt of the cost for a wider public benefit. In these circumstances there is a stronger case for targeted support for those sectors which cannot operate even at Alert Level 3.

"The Government has been slow to support small and medium-sized enterprises in particular who face diminished cashflows due to Government policy. The Government must provide support for ongoing expenses such as rental payments that are not covered by the Government's wage subsidy.

"However, most businesspeople would much rather be earning a dollar than taking one from the taxpayer. For these firms, it is essential the Government continues to clarify the rules of the game with haste.

"We welcome the Government's commitment to allowing 'safe' businesses to operate, however it is essential that the rules be clarified."

Today there were nine new cases of Covid-19. There were also nine on Sunday.

Fourteen people are in hospital, including two in a critical condition, while 974 people have completely recovered from the deadly virus.

The death toll stands at 12.

Cabinet, a body of senior ministers, will make the decision based on four factors:

1) It's reasonably certain there's no community transmission

Targeted community testing has ramped up over the weekend with 400 people tested at supermarkets in Auckland's Mangere and Henderson and all tests were confirmed negative today.

And tests of almost 650 people in Queenstown and sites in the Waikato last week were all negative.

Cabinet will base a lot of weight on Bloomfield's opinion as to whether he's confident about community transmission being under control.

2) That we have sufficient and rapid contact tracing

Bloomfield said yesterday New Zealand was within a week of achieving the "gold standard" - where 80 per cent of all close contacts could be traced within three days.

He said gold standard contact-tracing system was essential "to safely go down to level 3 and lower".

3) That our self-isolation, quarantine and border measures are robust.

4) That there's good capacity in the health system