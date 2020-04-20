VIRUS LATEST

* Lockdown will be lifted at 11.59pm on Monday - PM says extending the lockdown for five days will give greater certainty at low economic cost

* Cabinet will discuss on May 11 whether the country is ready to move from alert level 3 to the far less restrictive level 2

* Q&A: What does level 3 actually mean

* Lockdown stand-off - Children are less contagious says Ashley Bloomfield but childcare centres refuse to reopen

* New Zealand has 454 active cases and 12 deaths - there were nine new cases reported yesterday, with a total of 974 recoveries

* Rich Americans flee to New Zealand to try to escape Covid

* Latest developments and essential information



Kiwis will be able to pick up takeaways in a week and may be able to socialise more freely in three weeks following the Cabinet's decision to extend the lockdown until Monday and then spend at least two weeks at alert level 3.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the much-anticipated decision after deciding that silent community transmission was unlikely to be happening in New Zealand.

"The effort of our team of five million has broken the chain of transmission and taken a quantum leap forward in our goal to eliminate the virus," she said.

Advertisement

It comes as the number of worldwide cases nears 2.5 million, with almost 170,000 deaths and 650,000 recoveries.

Ardern chose to extend the lockdown by five days until the end of Monday to minimise the chances of returning to alert level 4 in future.

It comes at an economic cost of two business days instead of three due to Anzac weekend, but Ardern said it was worth it to be more certain about eliminating Covid-19.

That extra certainty will come from a ramping up of contact-tracing capacity, and tens of thousands of extra tests in remote communities or around cases where the source of infection remains a mystery.

The Cabinet's decision was welcomed by public health experts and businesses seeking clarity about future operations, although the former had concerns about schools and ECE centres opening and some of the latter wanted the lockdown lifted earlier.

When alert level 4 is lifted at midnight on Monday, April 27, New Zealanders would have spent 33 days living with unprecedented restrictions on movements and activities.

Ardern asked New Zealanders to remain lockdown compliant, but businesses were now allowed to return to their premises to prepare to reopen.

Schools and Early Childhood Education centres were also allowed back on premises to get ready for a teacher-only day on April 28 - the day after lockdown ended.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Nine new cases as lockdown decision looms

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Lockdown should be extended two weeks says man tracking virus spread

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Rich Americans flee to NZ to try to escape pandemic

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Winston Peters - 'No value in saving people if greater social damage caused'

Police will still be out in force asking people to justify away-from-home movements.

Alert level 3, Ardern warned, will see similar restrictions on people's social lives, and schools will be open but children were asked to stay at home if possible.

But 400,000 to 500,000 more workers will return to work.

On May 11, the Cabinet will assess whether the country is ready to move to alert level 2 on May 12.

Alert level 2 would see most businesses open and some gatherings and socialising allowed, as long as physical distancing of one metre can be maintained. Children would return to school.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

Ardern said that extending the lockdown was also recommended by Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield, even though there was high confidence that undetected coronavirus outbreaks were not happening.

‌

Several signs indicated this including a low transmission rate of 0.48 (meaning an infected person on average infects less than half a person), low per capita cases, and one of the lowest mortality rates in the world.

New Zealand also now had one of the highest per capita testing rates in the world, and since April 1 there have been only eight cases where the origin of infection was unknown.

Yesterday there were nine more cases of Covid-19, the same number as the previous day.

There are now 1440 cases, with 14 in hospital and three in ICU, two of whom are in a critical condition.

With a death toll of 12 and 974 people who have recovered, the number of active cases has now dropped to 454.

Ardern said that elimination didn't mean there would be no more cases.

"It means zero tolerance for cases. It means when a case emerges, and it will, we test, we contact-trace, we isolate, and we do that every single time."

National Party leader Simon Bridges said the Government wasn't ready to lift the lockdown because it still came up short on testing, contact-tracing and the availability of personal protective equipment.

Bloomfield defended the Health Ministry's contact-tracing, adding that moving from a manual local practice to a nationalised digital system had taken time.

Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield says there is evidence that children do not transmit Covid-19 as easily as adults do, but schools are still expected to minimise risk. Photo / Pool

Yesterday the Cabinet approved a further $55 million for staffing in public health units and the national contact-tracing centre.

Up to 5000 contacts can be traced a day at the moment, but the extra money is hoped to scale that up.

Ardern added that the Covid crisis had exposed shortcomings in the siloed nature of DHBs, and reforms will be looked at after the pandemic is over.

Auckland University epidemiologist Professor Rod Jackson said that Cabinet's decision was "very sensible".

His research has suggested there were 500 undetected but infectious cases in New Zealand, and the extra five-day window for more testing would allow a handful of those cases to be found.

"The more they test, the more confident we can be that the number of undetected cases is small."

But he still had concerns about allowing schools and ECEs to open under alert level 3.

Bloomfield said the evidence here and overseas was that children had low infection rates for Covid-19, didn't become as unwell when infected, and didn't tend to infect adults.

But that evidence was new and unclear, according to Otago University epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker, who shared concerns about schools and said that children were usually strong transmitters of respiratory viruses.

Baker said that the Cabinet's decision had a good chance of success, although modelling had suggested even more time in lockdown to provide even greater certainty.

He applauded the Government for shifting to an elimination strategy four weeks ago.

"The decision was huge, and the right one. No other country in the world has done that."

Business NZ and the Employers and Manufacturers Association welcomed Ardern's announcement as it gave businesses clarity.

"The key point is that we have done a good job of lockdown but we also need to continue managing all our activities safely to ensure that we can get out of level 3 and as soon as possible," Business NZ chief executive Kirk Hope said.

Ardern hoped that the hospitality industry would understand extending the lockdown.

"The best thing we can do for them is to get back to normal life as soon as possible."

She said extending the lockdown was not a decision taken lightly, but New Zealanders had done what few other countries had been able to.

"We have stopped a wave of devastation. You, all of you, have stopped the uncontrolled explosion of Covid-19 in New Zealand."

But she said the fight was far from over.

"Stay strong, stay home, be kind. And let's finish what we started."