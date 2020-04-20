If the lockdown is eased this week, it may take some to wrest control of Wellington's CBD back from the pigeons.

Video of the capital city in week four of lockdown shows desolate streets, barren parks and a bizarrely empty airport as all but a few stay indoors.

The central city's Midland Park, normally bustling with workers at lunchtime, has instead been taken over by a flock of brazen pigeons, and the sound of tui singing in the trees has replaced the noise of traffic.

The bricks on Cuba St around the bucket fountain are unusually dry. Photo / Mark Mitchell

On Cuba St the bucket fountain - normally sloshing water over the slippery bricks and unobservant passers-by - sits still, silent and drained.

Meanwhile at Wellington Airport the car park is empty and essential flyers are greeted at a door by security guards.

Motorways, tunnels and the railway station are all uncharacteristically quiet.

While some of this would change under level 3, people are still encouraged to stay home and work from home where possible, and social distancing may be required until a vaccine is ready.

At 4pm today Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will announce whether we are coming out of alert level 4 lockdown on the original deadline of 11.59pm Wednesday, or whether the lockdown will extend.

Public health criteria for the decision include community transmission, testing and contact-tracing, border controls and the health system's capacity.

The central city streets are almost empty during week four of the lockdown. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Other factors are the economy, people's willingness to comply with alert levels, and the Government's ability to enforce them.

In level 3 businesses could reopen, but must follow health and safety requirements around physical distancing and contactless engagement with customers.

Businesses open to the public, such as retail, hardware stores and restaurants, could open but only for online/phone orders and contactless delivery or click and collect.

That means Wellington's buzzing cafe scene won't be back to normal for quite some time - though a stroll down Lambton Quay with a takeaway coffee may be allowed.

Minister of Small Business Stuart Nash confirmed people would be able to buy a flat white, as long as the cafe selling it had sufficient "no contact" measures in place.

The pigeons have taken over the usually-crowded Midland Park in Wellington's central city. Photo / Mark Mitchell

