A man has died and a child is in a serious condition after an incident involving powerlines in rural Ngatira, in South Waikato.

A police spokeswoman said they had been called at 4.55pm on Sunday to an incident involving two people who had been "electrocuted by power lines" in Ngatira.

The man died and a girl was choppered to Waikato Hospital.

A St John spokeswoman said staff were also called to the incident and sent three ambulances, a rescue helicopter and a manager to the scene.

"We have assessed and treated one patient who has been flown to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition."

WorkSafe was notified and the man's death has been referred to the Coroner.

Ngatira is between Rotorua and Putaruru.