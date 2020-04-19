A man has died and a child is in a serious condition after an incident involving powerlines in rural Ngatira, in South Waikato.
A police spokeswoman said they had been called at 4.55pm on Sunday to an incident involving two people who had been "electrocuted by power lines" in Ngatira.
The man died and a girl was choppered to Waikato Hospital.
A St John spokeswoman said staff were also called to the incident and sent three ambulances, a rescue helicopter and a manager to the scene.
Advertisement
"We have assessed and treated one patient who has been flown to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition."
WorkSafe was notified and the man's death has been referred to the Coroner.
Ngatira is between Rotorua and Putaruru.