One person has been burnt in an explosion in the West Auckland suburb of Kumeū.
The Fire Service said it was called at 7.48pm after the explosion in "an industrial/accommodation unit" in Loft Place, Kumeū.
One person has been burnt and an ambulance is attending.
Four fire engines and a Hazmat vehicle are at the scene.
The cause of the explosion is not yet known.
A police spokesperson said one person has sustained "moderate injuries".
"Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances. No other updates available."