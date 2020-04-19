One person has been burnt in an explosion in the West Auckland suburb of Kumeū.

The Fire Service said it was called at 7.48pm after the explosion in "an industrial/accommodation unit" in Loft Place, Kumeū.

One person has been burnt and an ambulance is attending.

Four fire engines and a Hazmat vehicle are at the scene.

Advertisement

The cause of the explosion is not yet known.

A police spokesperson said one person has sustained "moderate injuries".

"Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances. No other updates available."