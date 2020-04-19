Relaxed attitude 'appals'

I am appalled as a front-line responder at the attitude of some people to our one and only chance to eradicate Covid-19 from New Zealand and to the safety of their fellow citizens.

Since the Prime Minister announced a few days ago what level 3 would look like, it has clearly been taken as a signal by many to relax and "go for it".

Motorway traffic has been much increased the last few days and, as I drove to work at my fire station this Saturday afternoon, there were many vehicles on the road, hardly any with just one person in them. A good number had three or four. This number of people in vehicles going out at 5pm on a Saturday is not about essential work, more likely about going somewhere to socialise and potentially spread the virus.

Even at level 3, the message will be "stay home, be safe" essential travel only. We are not yet down at that level.

I trust that our police have noticed this and that we are reaching a point where fewer warnings are issued and there are more prosecutions for outright breaches of Covid protocols, especially as we move down alert levels.

Roy Harris, Station Officer, Manurewa Fire Station.



One slip to fan flames

The virus could be compared to the Australian bushfires with containment one thing but dousing the embers much more difficult. Countries like Singapore and Japan have shown once restrictions are lifted it only takes one slip up to fan the flames again.

At this stage, despite the low numbers of positive tests, we have not obtained a sufficient range from the community as a whole to be able to make a major informed decision. For that reason many of us, while wanting a downgrade in levels, also have that inner fear we are not quite ready yet. In reality it is not the Government who will make the decision to downgrade levels but how the public react and adhere to the restrictions within each level.

Reg Dempster, Albany.



Back-to-school concerns

I share with the Government the very serious concerns about allowing children back to school. It will be impossible to keep children apart from each other.

If Covid-19 were to enter the school it would have far worse consequences than a rest home, probably no deaths but the spread amongst the teachers, parents and the community would be devastating and difficult to properly control.

It would put us straight back to stage 4 shutdown. This would produce disastrous economic damage.

Far better to get relatives, grandparents, godparents, neighbours and friends to care for your children or take them to work .

D M De Lacey, Remuera.



Port relocation

Your lead writer Simon Wilson is right on the mark in suggesting now is an opportune time to make a real start in planning for the port's relocation.

The past few years have seen the return on ratepayers' investment in the port reach all-time lows. The latest report from UNISC provides little hope for any relief.

If Mayor Phil Goff really wants to improve the city's finances long term, and at the same time give Auckland all the benefits of a world-class city, then the first step, starting now, should be a revitalised waterfront.

Neal McCarthy, Auckland.



Butchers and bakers

The biggest mistake about level 4 lockdown is the closure of bakers, butchers and greengrocers. From a spreading the virus point of view this has a negative effect.

Supermarkets are now overcrowded. Social distancing is out of the question; it only happens at checkout.

Not only are the supermarkets making more profit because the Government increased their monopoly by shutting down competitors and forcing a lot of the above mentioned into oblivion, some will not survive.

Siegfried Jordan, Royal Oak.



Smaller is safer

I totally agree with Sue Kurtovich's letter in Saturday's paper.

We need to support small restaurants offering takeaways, and be able to go to our local butcher, bakery, vegetable shop.

I personally feel safer going into a small shop where they serve one person at a time, and where contact tracing if needed would be easier.

The Government wants to increase testing, so why not make it a condition of opening a small business that every person working there should be tested?

We need to move to level 3 then 2 as soon as possible to to avoid the terrible consequences of a prolonged lockdown; I know people have sadly died but they have been all elderly with underlying health issues and, if given a choice, I am sure they would rather save lives of the younger generation than have their lives prolonged.

Linda Robert, Parnell.



Contact tracing

There are concerns over our ability to trace Covid-19 contacts, due to an outdated surveillance system.

The answer, currently being considered by Australia, is compulsory downloading of the TraceTogether app.

A small (and temporary) price to pay, I would have thought, to increase safety and enable a speedier return to work.

Chris Elias, Mission Bay.



Living take priority

I am very pleased our Government is going to allow those Kiwis in India wishing to be repatriated home on the flight, when arranged, regardless of whether they can pay or not.

I would much rather my share of taxes is spent on bringing home all New Zealanders stranded by the various forms of lockdown around the world than the $47 million spent so far, with more to come it seems, on the Pike River recovery exercise.

Living people should always take priority over those whose lives have unfortunately already been lost, and many are in difficult situations, possibly at greater risk of being infected with Covid-19 than if they are here, and being stretched financially as well. May our Government please ensure as many of these stranded Kiwis as possible are brought back — regardless of the cost.

Once home and through compulsory quarantine, these folk can be re-united with family and potentially back to work when we move to level 3 and, eventually, the lower levels.

T W Poulgrain, Tauranga.



MP reductions

Rather than a 20 per cent pay cut for our Members of Parliament, could we opt for a 20 per cent reduction of MPs instead? I am sure 96 is enough for running a country of 5 million people; heck it appears only half a dozen are currently running the show anyhow.

Glenn Forsyth, Taupō.



What of the other Covids?

I think all of us have pretty much felt the restrictions and controls caused by Covid-19. Thankfully quarantining etc has prevented the large majority of us from fully experiencing the effects of this disease.

However, my query is whatever happened to Covid-1 through to 18? Also, what does Covid-20 have in store for us??

Morris Jones, Papakura.



Card game perfect pastime

For many, being at home, alone perhaps, in this time of self-isolation is not an enjoyable experience.

That need not be so if you play or even want to learn the card game Bridge. All you need is access to the internet. There, thousands in New Zealand and worldwide play their sport daily while all other sports seem to be in lockdown.

While normally many spend lots of happy hours in the company of others at their local New Zealand Bridge club, this wonderful activity can still be played and give pleasure to so many even during this lockdown. It is still a great social experience too, if not a face-to-face one. Do not ignore this wonderful activity.

Richard Solomon, Onewhero.



Easter holiday choices

I wasn't sure where to go for a break this Easter just gone by, I had to choose between the living room or the dining room.

Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay.



PM's conundrum

The PM must be thinking, I'm damned if I do and damned if I don't.Neil Hatfull, Warkworth.Heather du Plessis-AllanPerhaps those who so vociferously disagree with Heather du Plessis-Allan's columns should just not read them. It is quite difficult to "implant ideas into the minds" of Herald readers (Tony Barnett letter) who are generally very well-equipped to discern what they find credible and unbiased. And the opposite.June Kearney, West Harbour. 'Essential work well done'With the Herald each day, we are never bored. Since the pandemic began and through the level 4 confinement, you have supplied a steady stream of clear information. The editorials have been models of honesty and positive fairness. It is to be hoped they will be used in journalism courses for years to come. Congratulations to the Herald's staff; the standard has been superb — the epitome of essential work well done. Thank you.

Brian Pittams, Whangamatā.