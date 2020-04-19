Relaxed attitude 'appals'

I am appalled as a front-line responder at the attitude of some people to our one and only chance to eradicate Covid-19 from New Zealand and to the safety of their fellow

One slip to fan flames

Back-to-school concerns

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Port relocation

Butchers and bakers

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Smaller is safer

Contact tracing

Living take priority

MP reductions

What of the other Covids?

Card game perfect pastime

Easter holiday choices

PM's conundrum