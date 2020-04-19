There are nine new coronavirus cases in New Zealand and one new death.

The death is of a man in Invercargill at home who was linked to the Bluff wedding cluster. It is believed to be the first coronavirus-related death not in hospital.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is giving a stocktake of the country with one day left until she decides whether to lift or extend the four-week nationwide lockdown.

Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield is also providing the latest number of new cases of Covid-19.

The new cases are made up of four confirmed cases and five probable cases.

They are all linked to confirmed cases.

The total of confirmed and probable cases in New Zealand is now 1431.

There are 18 people in hospital, including three in ICU and two in a critical conditions.

There were 4146 tests processed yesterday, bringing the total of tests conducted to 83,224.

Tomorrow Cabinet will decide if the level 4 lockdown will be lifted at the end of Wednesday, but Ardern has said she will need the most recent data to inform the decision.

On the decline

The number of new cases has been on a declining trend for the last two weeks despite an increase in the number of tests.

Yesterday there were 13 new cases from 4677 tests, bringing the total number of cases to 1422; the death toll remained at 11.

With 867 cases who have recovered, the number of active cases fell to 544.

Targeted testing in Auckland, Waikato, Canterbury and Queenstown has been taking place in the past days to get a fuller picture of the prevalence of Covid-19 in those communities.

There were so far no positive results from hundreds of tests in Queenstown, Waikato or Canterbury. The Auckland tests were done yesterday and the results are expected today.

Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The recovery room

Last week Ardern outlined what life under alert level 3 would be like, but she warned that doing so was not an indication of what she will decide tomorrow.

She has described level 3 as a recovery room from where the country could expect to move quickly to level 2, perhaps after one two-week cycle.

Meanwhile health insiders have sounded the alarm by telling the ministry that its contact-tracing ability needs improvement and its surveillance system is outdated, with one describing it as a "dinosaur".

Surveillance testing relates to broader collection of information to see where coronavirus is present in the population or among certain demographics.

Without enough information about surveillance testing and contact-tracing, epidemiologist Sir David Skegg has said that Cabinet would be playing "Russian roulette" with New Zealanders' health in making its decision tomorrow.

The ministry was provided a report on the shortcomings in its contact tracing eight days ago, but it has not been released and the Herald understands it won't be released today.

The report, by University of Otago infectious diseases physician Dr Ayesha Verrall, was understood to be damning of the ministry's tracing approach at the time of the audit.

Bloomfield said on Wednesday he had received Verrall's report and officials were "furiously" responding to its recommendations.

Bloomfield has set out four public health criteria for moving to level 3: community transmission, border controls, tracing and testing capacity, and supplies for and capacity in the health system.