An Auckland rest home which has been hit by Covid 19 is moving more residents into hospital today.

Three ambulances were at the CHT St Margarets Hospital in Te Atatu this morning to take patients to Waitakere Hospital. They were accompanied by a security guard, who stood at the entrance to the facility.

A cluster of Covid-19 cases have been confirmed at the rest home, forcing a large number of staff into self-isolation.

Waitemata DHB is helping to temporarily transfer residents to the hospital to overcome those staffing shortages.

Advertisement

Six residents were taken to hospital, and the DHB said another 14 could be transferred today. They will be returned to St Margarets as soon as there is enough staff to care for them.

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Aged care review announced as Christchurch's Rosewood Resthome death toll reaches 6

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Targeted inspections of aged-care facilities after rest-home outbreaks

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Ambulances and security descend on Auckland's St Margaret's aged care home

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Rosewood rest home, elderly woman latest death connected to outbreak

As of yesterday, St Margarets had been linked to 20 cases of Covid-19, with two more cases confirmed in the previous 24 hours.

"The DHB will apply its compassionate visiting guidelines to allow the loved ones of residents to visit them where appropriate," Waitemata DHB said yesterday.

"The transfers will ensure the residents receive the support they need while St Margaret's staff are cleared to return to work.

"A number of Waitematā DHB staff continue working inside the facility to help maintain business-as-usual care to other residents."

Three ambulances, accompanied by a security guard, were seen at the rest home this morning. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

CHT Healthcare Trust chief executive Max Robins said the cluster included people within the home and in the community, all linked by transmission.

Because of the evolving situation, Robins would not provide a breakdown of who was a positive or a probable Covid-19 case, or how many people were in precautionary isolation.

Advertisement

He was not sure how the virus got into St Margaret's.

The first positive result in the cluster was confirmed early in the month, and the facility has worked closely with Auckland Regional Public Health Service since.

St Margarets is one of five aged care facilities around the country where clusters - 10 or more positive cases - have been confirmed. A review of aged care facilities' response to the Covid outbreak is underway.