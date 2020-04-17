The country is not yet in alert level 3, and in case there is any uncertainty about that, police have announced they will be "highly visible" this weekend reminding people.

It comes as police figures today show there have been 2078 breaches of the Civil Defence Emergency Act or the Health Act since lockdown started on March 26.

On Thursday Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced what alert level 3 will look like, although the Government won't decide on when the transition from alert level 4 will occur until Monday.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said his officers would be "highly visible" over the weekend as the country remained at Covid-19 alert level 4.

"New Zealanders have responded incredibly well to the demands and restrictions of alert level 4 - we know it hasn't been easy.

"But it is important to remember that the restrictions remain in place.

"This is not the time to ease up or let down our guard – and police will continue to be visible in our communities and on our roads throughout the country."

The Health Notice remained in place outlining what types of outdoor exercise and recreation people may or may not do.

This included staying local, keeping within bubbles and avoiding anything that might expose them to injury, put pressure on our emergency services, or put others at risk.

"Police will continue to ensure compliance through education for those found breaching the rules, but we will not hesitate to take enforcement action through warnings or arrests if we need to," Coster said.

"We also want people to know that police are there for them."

There had been an increase in family harm incidents, and there were likely more that weren't being reported.

"Police continue to prioritise family harm incidents and we will come when called.

"Keep an eye out for your neighbours and friends and call police if you have any concerns.

"We continue to see the overwhelming majority of New Zealanders doing the right thing and working together to fight Covid-19, and protect one another.

"Police thank everyone for their efforts and urge people to keep up the effort and the cooperation – it is making a difference."

National policing road manger Gini Welch said alert level 4 also meant people should not be on our roads unless they were accessing essential services or delivering essential services.

"If you have to drive or ride to get groceries or medicine, or to take these items to another person, please don't speed because there are fewer vehicles on the road.

"Speed has the biggest impact on the outcome of a crash, whether you walk away or are carried away.

"It's also a contributing factor in a third of all deaths on the road.

"Lives have still been lost on the road during alert level 4.

"Unfortunately we are still seeing people speeding, taking unnecessary risks.

"While we've seen a significant decrease in the volume of traffic on the roads, some motorists are taking this as an opportunity to speed. It's not.

"There are lots of pedestrians and cyclists moving across our network at the moment, and this is unlikely to materially change at an alternative alert level – so please, be mindful of those around you, and slow down.

"Right now our emergency departments, our medical staff, and our first responders all need to be able to focus on Covid-19, not on people who risked their lives by driving recklessly.

"Drive or ride to the conditions and within the speed limit, wear your seatbelt, put your phone away, and only drive sober and alert."

