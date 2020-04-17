Kiwis worldwide are being urged to stand together in silence to remember the sacrifice of others in service of the country on Anzac Day.

While Anzac Day events had been cancelled, it did not mean the tradition of remembering and commemorating veterans should be too, Returned and Services' Association president BJ Clark said.

Sticking to their bubbles, New Zealanders are being asked to unite at 6am on April 25 at their letterboxes, front doors and even their living rooms. Veterans were encouraged to wear their medals on Anzac Day just as they would for official public gatherings on Anzac Day.

Anzac Day events this year were cancelled in March due to the coronavirus outbreak. Photo / Alan Gibson

Anzac Day was one of remembering service and sacrifice in conflict, Chief of Defence Force Air Marshal Kevin Short said.

"This year, more than ever, we need to draw on the many qualities that the enduring Anzac spirit has taught us; mateship, endurance, good humour, ingenuity and courage."

The campaign was called #StandAtDawn and had the slogan: "Apart, but together as one".

The RSA made the decision to cancel public events on Anzac Day for the first time since they were started in 1915.

In March, Clark said it was "completely gutting" to cancel Anzac Day.

The national Poppy Day appeal was also postponed for the first time since 1992. There would be huge financial consequences for delaying the appeal.

Recordings of The Ode of Remembrance, the national anthems, and a bugler playing The Last Post/Reveille would be made available for Anzac Day.

Kiwis were also encouraged to share photos of how they were celebrating Anzac Day on social media with the hashtag #StandAtDawn.

More details about how people could get involved with the campaign could be found at www.standatdawn.com.