A young motorbike rider had their bike confiscated by police for dangerous riding in public places during the alert level 4 lockdown.

Hamilton police seized the dirt bike after tracking down the owner who they said was riding dangerously around parks and neighbourhoods in the suburb of Bader last week.

Hamilton city area commander Inspector Andrea McBeth condemned the young motorbike rider's actions.

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Man in Hamilton charged after spitting at police

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Look after your neighbours, police urge

• Covid-19 coronavirus: Police surprise Auckland girl spending birthday in lockdown

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Police catch 677 people breaching lockdown across nation

Advertisement

"This is a stressful time for New Zealanders and there are more pedestrians and cyclists out and about," McBeth said.

"The last thing anyone needs is a dangerous motorbike rider in their neighbourhood putting them and their bubbles at risk."

Hamilton Police Constable Tom Pearse was on patrol in Bader on April 7 when he spotted a motorbike riding in circles on Norrie St.

The rider had no protective gear.

"Constable Pearse attempted to stop the rider, who fled and nearly hit an oncoming vehicle before riding on the footpath and into a local park."

McBeth said the officer began making inquiries around the neighbourhood, and was able to identify the rider.

Two days later a search warrant was carried out at an address in Bader and a dirt bike was seized.

Advertisement

"I hope that this will send a message to these offenders that these kind of offences won't be tolerated in our communities, and that this seizure brings some peace and quiet to the Bader community," McBeth said.

The offender has been referred to Youth Aid.