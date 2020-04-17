An elderly woman who lived at Rosewood rest home in Christchurch is one of two new Covid-19 related deaths in New Zealand.

The woman was aged in her 80s and the other death announced today was a man aged in his 90s who died yesterday in Waikato Hospital.

Seven residents of Rosewood had died at Burwood Hospital since the outbreak began, the woman included. A further five cases remained stable in hospital.

Rosewood rest home in Christchurch. Photo / Supplied

There were a total of 1409 Covid-19 cases in New Zealand, with eight new cases announced this afternoon.

Fourteen people were in hospital, three of those in intensive care units - two of those in a critical condition.

Meanwhile, 16 significant clusters remained and more previously unknown infections had been linked to clusters.

Rosewood rest home was one of the clusters, with 38 confirmed or probable Covid-19 cases - at least 18 were staff members.

The deadly outbreak at the rest home spread so rapidly there were a number of "safe practice issues", including how protective equipment was used.

Many staff had to go into isolation which led to shortcomings, Canterbury DHB confirmed to the Herald.

On Monday last week, 20 residents from a dementia unit were moved to an isolated area of Burwood Hospital, to try to contain the spread of the virus.

Another Rosewood rest home resident who had died from the virus was New Zealand boxing legend Bernard Pope.

The 78-year-old was transferred to Christchurch's Burwood Hospital where he died last Friday after getting infected with the virus.

Pope had trained some of the nation's greatest boxers.

Fellow coach Phil Shatford said it was Pope who taught him everything he knew on the path to the national coaching stage and eventually a Queen's Service Medal for his services to boxing.

"Bernie was my boxing coach for many years. After that he was basically like a father to me for many years," he said.

"Every Christmas Day we would go down to the cemetery together ... putting flowers on people's graves and when we're down there we'd talk about death but I didn't think he would end up being the victim of a virus, that's for sure."

Cabinet would decide on Monday whether - and when - the nation would drop from the lockdown to alert level 3.

The Prime Minister said yesterday people should work from home if possible in level 3.

However, people could expand their bubbles "a small amount" and only regional travel was permitted.

Schools would be open for younger children but attendance was voluntary.

Yesterday, there were 15 new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand but no additional deaths.