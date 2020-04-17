A man has suffered burns in an explosion in Hamilton.

The incident happened just before 12.30pm in a residential area near Chartwell shopping mall.

Northern Fire Communications shift manager Craig Dally said a 52-year-old man was pouring petrol into a car at a house when it backfired and ignited.

The man suffered burns to his chest and was being treated at the scene by ambulance staff.

Dally said Fire and Emergency New Zealand attend the scene briefly at the intersection of Lynden Court and Bankwood Rd.

Dally said it's understood the man was looking at the car which is for sale, when the explosion happened.