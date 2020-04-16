There was a muted gasp of delight during the press conference when Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern started talking about the return of takeaways to the national diet.

Takeaway food has become a totemic pre-lockdown "freedom" even for those who rarely indulge in times of normal life.

Now the burgers, the fried chicken, the nuggets and shakes might be back when level 3 arrives.

Ardern was clearly aware people might become a bit overexcited when she was setting out what life might look like at level 3.

There were dangers in giving people an advance glimpse of freedom.

As it has been since the beginning, one of Ardern's biggest tasks has been in managing expectations.

She spent a significant amount of time doing just that before she started describing the new world that awaited us.

She warned that level 3 would not necessarily come next week, and emphasised the goal remained elimination of Covid-19 even at level 3.

Translated, when Cabinet does make its decision next Monday it will err on the side of caution.

Ardern added, pointedly, that the Treasury "scenarios" had shown that flicking between lockdown and level 3 was more detrimental to the economy than simply staying in lockdown for a bit longer.

She then added that her goal was very much to progress down through the levels – not to have to lurch into reverse because of a new outbreak.

Nonetheless, there was a tantalising glimpse of what awaited us when level 3 did come: a smorgasbord of new options. Well, an entree-sized plate of them anyway.

There are no pubs, no cafes, no socialising. The risk of a revolt by those with big hair or over-grown undyed hair roots remains perilously high.

But get married if you want, as long as fewer than 10 of you are there.

People could mountain bike again, and swim.

Ardern was clearly concerned easing off the brake would send people hurtling into life-imperiling new adventures.

So she cautioned people this was not the time to go ahead with those dreams of learning to kite-surf.

People can even bring others into their bubbles if they need to, predominantly to cater to things such as childcare or a lonely family member.

Ardern set out the guidelines on Thursday to allow time both for businesses to prepare for action, and for feedback on any wrinkles.

The swift lurch into lockdown had resulted in some decision-making on the fly, and inconsistent application of the rules.

This also allows time for people to litigate the rules to try to get their preferred activities included, or claim unfair inconsistencies.

Sure enough, no sooner had the Prime Minister stopped talking there were Oliver Twists asking for more.

Act Party leader David Seymour was first out of the block, wanting to know why butchers and greengrocers could not open under the same "one in, one out" rules as dairies.

Level 3 is not a whole new world of freedoms. It is more or less a level 4 lockdown with burgers and surfing. It is the surf and turf lockdown.

After long weeks of nothing but quality time in a supermarket queue to break the monotony of home, it feels a bit like the lead-up to Christmas even if the stocking is a bit empty.

