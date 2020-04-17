Three ambulances and security have descended on Auckland's St Margaret's residential aged care home, which this week was confirmed as one of New Zealand's coronavirus clusters.

Te Atatu's CHT St Margaret's residential aged care home has been linked to at least 15 Covid-19 cases as of yesterday.

A witness at the scene of St Margaret's said as of 4.30pm today there were three ambulances parked in the driveway of the facility and a security guard barring the drive.

The 15 confirmed Covid-19 cases linked to St Margaret's in Te Atatu were announced on Tuesday this week.

CHT Healthcare Trust chief executive Max Robins confirmed the coronavirus cluster in St Margaret's.

"As with some other clusters around the country, this one includes people from both within CHT St Margaret's and also in the community, all linked by transmission," he said.

Due to the evolving situation, Robins would not provide a breakdown of who was a positive or a probable Covid-19 case, or how many people were in precautionary isolation.

He was not sure how the virus got into CHT St Margaret's.

The first positive result in the cluster was confirmed in early April, with the facility closely working with Auckland Regional Public Health Service since then.

The son of a woman living in the home said he last saw his mother shortly before the lockdown began.

Visitors were already barred from entering the rest home and so he and his children were allowed to speak to her through a window.

Since then his mother had been following news of the outbreak but was doing okay.

He claimed rest home staff did not call to tell him about the outbreak at St Margaret's, despite saying publicly they had reached out to all families.

However, he believed the staff and rest home were doing their best in the trying circumstances as they sent him photos of his mum and video messages from her.