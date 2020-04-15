Family and friends of a man killed in a stag attack near Invercargill are paying tribute to him a day after the tragic incident.

The man suffered fatal injuries in what police described as an animal attack in the small community of Makarewa, just north of Invercargill, last night.

It is understood the victim is a well-respected member of the local community and is well-known for his work in the emergency services over many years.

Family members have started to pay tribute to the man they love - describing him as caring and much loved.

"Never ever thought this would happen to him," one wrote.

The attack happened at a property in Makarewa, just north of Invercargill.

'Such an amazing person'

"Such an amazing person - caring and loving. May his soul rest in peace."

Others have described the shock of finding out that their loved one was the man involved in the freak accident.

"Very, very sad to hear this," one relative wrote on Facebook.

"Big shock to our family. Rest in peace uncle. See you soon."

Emergency services - including police and Fire and Emergency NZ staff - were called to the scene, on Flora Rd, just after 6pm.

Authorities said yesterday that initial indications were that the victim had been attacked by a stag and suffered fatal injuries.

The circumstances of the incident are not yet fully known.

Police said this morning that the circumstances of the man's death will be investigated on behalf of the Coroner's Office.

A spokeswoman confirmed that police staff were no longer at the scene today.