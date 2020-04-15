An arrested man in the back of a police car in Hawke's Bay was able to not once, but twice, steal patrol vehicles after the driver left him alone.

The man's daring attempts to flee authorities started between Havelock North and Hastings and he was only caught hours later in Manawatu-Whanganui.

Police say the man, who was arrested and wanted for previous offending, stole an officer's car in Hastings late last night.

He was in handcuffs in the car about 11.40pm when the officer got out of the patrol vehicle to move the offender to another vehicle.

Advertisement

The man then locked the doors, climbed into the driver's seat and stole the vehicle.

Police found and stopped the man on the Taihape-Napier Road at the Springvale Suspension Bridge, 40km northeast of Taihape and arrested him again.

He was placed in the second police patrol vehicle in handcuffs, but while the officer was transferring equipment from his back seat into the boot, the man again climbed into the driver's seat and stole the vehicle.

The officer called for assistance and the stolen vehicle was spiked successfully at Te Moehau Junction soon after.

The man fled on foot before being located and arrested a short time later.

A police spokesperson said during both incidents the arresting officers had the vehicle keys in their possession.

The man is due to appear in court today.

More soon.