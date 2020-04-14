Media companies are facing an existential crisis as advertising revenues plummet in light of the coronavirus crisis, and MPs are being told that the Government needs to step in immediately.

Academic and former Herald editor Gavin Ellis said advertising revenue was estimated to drop between 50 and 75 per cent, and there was concern that it would not return even after the Covid crisis was over.

"No medium is exempt from that," he told the Epimedic Response Committee this morning.

"I'm fearful if the financial standing of the owners of MediaWorks and Stuff decline sufficiently, they may be minded to follow Bauer and simply close New Zealand operations.

"We must ensure that doesn't happen."

MediaWorks earlier this month asked its staff to take a 15 per cent pay cut, while Radio Sport and all Bauer's New Zealand magazine titles - including The Listener and North and South - have closed.

Bauer's closure also meant the loss of more than 200 jobs - though Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern pointed at that Bauer had refused to take the Government's wage subsidy.

Yesterday NZME, which owns the Herald and Newstalk ZB, announced it was making 200 positions redundant and asking higher-paid staff to take a 15 per cent pay cut for 12 weeks.

NZME had been seeking Government backing to buy Stuff as a more viable long-term media solution.

The heads of Stuff, NZME, TVNZ, MediaWorks, RNZ, Newsroom, The Spinoff and Businessdesk are on the agenda to appear before the Epidemic Response Committee, which is chaired by National Party leader Simon Bridges.

The committee is also hearing from Ellis, as well as Broadcasting, Communications and Digital Media Minister Kris Faafoi.

Existential crisis for media

Ellis told the committee said the job losses at Bauer and NZME were unlikely to be the last as estimated advertising revenue was "in free fall".

He said Facebook and Google gripped at least 70 per cent $1.26b in global digital advertising.

"The Government uses Google and Facebook at an exponentially growing rate, and only a fraction of their digital spend is going to local digital platforms."

He said media companies were in crisis, and without some help the industry would not be able to survive in a form suitable for a free and democratic country.

"They went into the crisis with very little in reserve …they've got no fat to play with.

"All commercial media are in trouble. Their needs are immediate."

It was ironic that advertising revenue was plummeting at a time when unique daily browsers of media websites had skyrocketed as people sought timely and factual information, and social media platforms were awash with misinformation.

He said governments are not normally in the business of helping private media companies but "these aren't normal times".

"There is a special case to be made. They're not too big to fail, but they certainly are too important to fail."

He said the magazine industry was also in an existential fight and in need "for resurrection".

He said there was an immediate cashflow need for media companies, but the Government could also help by putting its digital advertising spend into local media companies.

The Government could also help facilitate NZME buying stuff, which he said would buy those companies more time, and help MediaWorks sell its TV arm.

He also suggested special tax status for media companies - as low-profit but public service-oriented services - and a cross party conference to find a long-term solution.

Minister Faafoi responds

Faafoi said the Government would make announcements within a week, but no final decisions have been made.

He has asked media companies how much the Government was spending on advertising with them, and a possibility to increase present cashflow was to bring future spending foward.

The Government's short-term solution could include moving Government advertising towards local companies and reducing the transmission costs for broadcasters, he said.

A plurality of voices in the media was essential, he added, but Bauer had decided to leave the New Zealand market before the coronavirus crisis hit.

Broadcasting, Communications and Digital Media Minister Kris Faafoi. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Longer-term solutions might include looking at different ownership models of media companies, as well as how the Government supports media content in a sustainable way.

He defended the Government's decision to shut down magazines and some community newspapers because they were not essential services, saying it was based on public health principles.

Ad revenue has 'dropped off a cliff' - Stuff

Stuff chief executive Sinead Boucher said the country's largest national website was facing nervous weeks and months ahead.

"What's really taken our breath away is the speed with how these issues have crystallised into a fight for survival."

She said Stuff had not yet made any redundancies, but did not rule that out in the future.

Ongoing Government support was necessary - either through NZ on Air or through other mechanisms - because advertising revenue has "dropped off a cliff", more than halving in the week since March and looking "particularly dire" for April.

Stuff's problems had been compounded with the cancellation of major events and the inability to publish weekly community newspapers and magazines during the lockdown.

She said Stuff had similar reach across New Zealand as social media platforms, but digital advertising had flooded to the likes of Facebook even though fake information was publishable there.

The Government should shift its advertising from global social media giants to New Zealand media companies, and also consider special tax breaks, for example based on the number of journalists hired.

"In times of crisis, the need for journalism has never been greater."

Robust journalism needs to be protected - PM

Ardern said yesterday that the Covid crisis showed the need for "robust" journalism in a media landscape that was dealing with plummeting advertising revenue.

"Whilst covid may not be entirely responsible for some of what we're seeing in some places, it's exacerbated existing issues," she said.

"We are looking at bringing in a response to that very shortly."

National Party leader Simon Bridges chairs the Epidemic Response Committee. Photo / Paul Taylor

She said the first stage would be "triaging", but a longer-term solution was also being worked on that would look beyond the current pandemic.

"We have been in regular contact with the large media outlets around what we're working on, and they've given us a sense of their status."

The digital age has seen a move from traditional to digital advertising, but that has put media companies under greater financials train as Google and Facebook have gobbled up almost all of the global revenue from digital advertising.

NZME had previously been seeking Government support to buy Stuff, with previous attempts being shot down by the Commerce Commission.

There was speculation last year about MediaWorks selling Three if a buyer could be found, but yesterday it announced a new show featuring former star host Paul Henry, although he said he was being paid a fraction of his normal pay.

