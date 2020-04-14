A 37-year-old woman has been charged after she was spotted not only allegedly breaching the alert level 4 restrictions but also allegedly stealing people's mail and courier packages.

A courier driver alleged the woman took items from mailboxes in Remuera about 3.15pm yesterday .

Police found the woman in her vehicle a short time later and arrested her.

She has been charged possessing cannabis and obstructing a medical officer of health or person assisting a medical offficer and faces a variety of theft charges.

The woman is expected to appear in Auckland District Court today.

As of yesterday, there have been 1452 breaches of the Civil Defence Emergency Act or the Health Act during alert level 4.

That had resulted in 169 prosecutions so far.

