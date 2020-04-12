A Flaxmere New World worker who contracted coronavirus has received "unkind and blaming" comments on social media - prompting the region's DHB to remind the public "people have this disease through no fault of their own".

Hawke's Bay District Health Board medical officer of health Dr Rachel Eyre said there had been enormous feedback through social media on the case.

"We remind people to be kind and support their communities and everyone that lives within them - people have this disease through no fault of their own.

"While we understand people may be anxious in the Flaxmere community, we need to emphasise that the risk is low for anyone else contracting the disease, and the supermarket owners have done everything right to reduce that risk even further," she said.

Flaxmere general practice, Totara Health, had also received many calls from well people who had visited the supermarket and were concerned.

Eyre said only those who have cold- and flu-like symptoms need to contact a GP or Healthline.

Those who were well and had just visited the supermarket had no need for concern, she said.

The days the person worked while potentially infectious are April 3 from 3.30pm-8.30pm and April 4 from 6.30am-3pm.

Close contacts of the person have been contacted and are now in isolation within their households.

No new cases were announced on Sunday but the region needs to remain vigilant, Eyre said.

"While it's good news today, we need to remain at home and continue to follow the rules. We have had recent examples of why lockdown is so important, and we continue to reinforce those messages -stay at home and if you are unwell ring your GP or Healthline

"Keep washing your hands regularly, follow strict hygiene and physical distancing rules when exiting your bubble to collect groceries, and you will continue to protect yourself and your whānau."

Two new Covid-19 cases were revealed on Saturday.

One was a close contact of a previously confirmed case.

The second case is probable, and linked to overseas travel.

Six of the 38 Hawke's Bay cases have recovered and one person is in hospital.

There are 14 cases in the Hastings district, one of whom has recovered, three in the Wairoa district, 21 in Napier, five of whom have recovered, and none in Central Hawke's Bay.

As of April 11, 2020 tests had been done in Hawke's Bay.

There were 18 new cases announced nationwide today, bringing the total confirmed and probable cases in New Zealand to 1330.