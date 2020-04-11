A police dog handler who was seriously injured during a lockdown crash involving a fleeing driver is in a stable condition in hospital.

The officer underwent surgery yesterday and is recovering from a head injury and broken leg.

The crash happened on Friday night in South Auckland.

The dog handler was responding to the fleeing driver incident when the offending car lost control going around a corner at speed and slammed into the police vehicle.

The incident took place at the junction of John Walker Rd and Weymouth Rd, Manurewa.

Two people from the fleeing vehicle were also injured.

The pair and the dog handler were taken to Middlemore Hospital around 11pm.

Police said the officer sustained a broken leg and a gash to his head and had surgery yesterday.

His dog wasn't hurt.

The alleged offender and passenger were not badly injured but also remain in hospital.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing and charges are yet to be laid.

A police officer working on road patrols told the Herald on Friday that since the lockdown came into effect on March 26 there had been very few pursuits.

He said the roads were exceptionally quiet with most people staying home.