In the run-up to lockdown, food and grocery businesses stocked up to meet customer demand. But a lack of clarity about exactly who could operate during alert level 4 lockdown meant many were forced to close at the last minute.

For local Tauranga butcher Doug Jarvis, he found out the day before lockdown.

"At 4.15pm, when we've already ordered thousands of dollars' worth of stock, we were told by Retail Meat and the Retail Association that all butchers, bakeries and fruit and veg shops had to close," he said. "Disaster!"

"The biggest issue has been around that clarity of information and the integrity of information. There is a lot of misinformation on social media and the clarity coming from the Government is very much principle focused but there is a lot of nuanced and grey areas," Matt Cowley, of the Tauranga Chamber of Commerce, said.

Jarvis says more guidance was needed around what he could and couldn't do, as New Zealand approached alert level 4.

"There was no defining ruling [what] you could do online," he said. "We have an online system, a webpage, we were told even then, 'no you can't open' so we just closed."

His three stores were closed for two weeks, and it hit hard.

"In lost revenue … about $150,000's gone," he said. "And that's because I still have to pay rent and all my other utility bills. I can't not pay electric because I've got fridges and freezers running. There's another cost, it's just cost, cost, cost. Nothing's coming in but there's massive amounts going out."

The Government has since advised that essential businesses, like food providers who offer contactless payment and deliveries, can operate in alert level 4 lockdown.

"Two weeks later for the Government to confirm it's always been open… it's been very disruptive for businesses because their supply chains, communicating to customers and organising their own staff," Cowley said. "Meanwhile they're concentrating on working with their banks, landlords, accountants, IRD - trying to get staff subsidies. There's a lot on small business minds."

Jarvis has now reopened for online and phone orders only, he's even doing the deliveries himself.

"When we found out we could do it online, it was just like 'right guys, let's get going!"

And for his many loyal customers, the meat packs couldn't come soon enough.

"We were ecstatic when we saw that he was back up and running and being able to get his meats are something we've always craved," Pāpāmoa resident David Quinn said.

"As you can see, I've got the Webber just started up."