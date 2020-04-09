

Hawke's Bay GPs are pleading to their patients to not put off calling them if feeling unwell.

The plea comes amid reports that patients with non-Covid related illnesses are delaying contacting their general practice.

Louise Haywood, Hastings Health Centre GP and Health Hawke's Bay medical director, said not contacting the doctor risks minor health problems getting much worse, requiring higher level care.

"Our local family doctors continue to be open and available to provide care for you," she said.

"What we really don't want is for people to put off calling their doctor. If you wait for three weeks to contact us about something relatively simple, it may not be simple by then."

The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners echoed the sentiment.

College Medical Director Bryan Betty said that while Covid-19 had a huge effect on the country it hadn't taken out people's other health needs.

"Taking the attitude that 'she'll be right' or that you're somehow inconveniencing your GP during the pandemic is short-sighted thinking.

"Skin conditions, lesions that are changing, and that scratch that you got gardening that is now red and itchy won't magically cure themselves, and needs to be seen by a GP," Betty said.

Haywood said the way to contact the doctor had not changed.

"Contact your general practice for an appointment as you normally would – whether that be by phone or through a patient portal," she said.

"You will be phoned by a doctor or nurse from your general practice, at which time a decision can be made on whether you need to go into the surgery and if so, when; or whether your issue can be handled by a phone conversation or via an internet consultation."

The system is designed to help with physical distancing during this time of Covid-19, so that no more people than necessary are in a doctor's surgery.

It also ensures that people with Covid-19 symptoms are directed to specialty testing facilities to ensure the safety of other general practice patients and staff.

Individual practices have put in place payment methods for phone and internet consultations.

"We are encouraging patients and practices to have the payment conversation at the time the appointment is booked, just as you would if you had physically attended the general practice," said Haywood.

If you are ill during the Easter weekend, ring your general practice as usual, and they will direct you where you need to go.

You can also check Ourhealthhb.nz for more information.