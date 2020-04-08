A South Auckland marae has launched a drive-through food bank in a bid to support local families in need during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Today, a handful of colourful volunteers wearing face masks and gloves could be seen packaging parcels of frozen and fresh kai outside Ngā Whare Waatea Marae on Calthorp Close in Favona, South Auckland.

Parcels of fresh and frozen kai packaged up and ready to go. Photo / Supplied

The site has been set up so drivers can pull up to a bench and be handed a parcel through the window, without getting out of their car.

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Auckland's Spark Arena becomes huge foodbank during lockdown

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Wellington City Mission foodbank demand quadruples

• Covid 19 coronavirus: South Auckland food bank demand more than doubles

• Covid-19 coronavirus: Local demand for food is growing rapidly

Advertisement

Hygiene packs were also been donated. They included: 25 packets of Chux wipes, a pair household rubber gloves, a packet of 100 Nitrile disposable gloves, a scouring pad,toilet paper, facial tissues, three bars of hand soap, one bottle of anti-bacterial sanitiser.

Young volunteers help up at Nga Whare Waatea Marae's Food Bank. Photo / Supplied