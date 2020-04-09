From breaking news to debate and conversation, we bring you the news as it happens
MetService Weather Christchurch: 10th April9 Apr, 2020 2:50pm Quick Read
MetService Weather Wellington: 10th April9 Apr, 2020 3:02pm Quick Read
Advertisement
More from New Zealand
- 4 minutes to read
A family left out of pocket is pleading with their agency to refund their cash.
- 3 minutes to read
The Big New Zealand Easter Egg Hunt launched.
- 9 minutes to read
The PM says fight against Covid-19 will be a 'marathon'.