Autumn is here, with a few cracking days of weather - before things take a turn at Easter.

Metservice forecaster Sonja Farmer says we're in for a few good days before heavy rain ushers in the long weekend.

A front moves northwards across northern Westland this morning, then Buller and western Nelson this afternoon and evening, bringing a brief burst of heavy rain. There is a low risk of embedded thunderstorms with this front, as indicated on the chart.

No thunderstorms or significant convection expected elsewhere in New Zealand today

Aucklanders will see 21C in the City of Sails on Wednesday, with patches of cloud and a sprinkle of isolated showers in the morning, becoming more widespread in the afternoon.

The rain - courtesy of a front working it's way up the North Island - is expected to be short lived as the front continues its journey north.

Tuesday's emojicast:



🌤

🌤

🌤🌤

🌤🌤🌤🌤

🌤🌤🌤🌤

🌤🌤🌤

☁️🌤

🌤



🌧🌧

🌧🌦

🌧🌧☁️ 🌧

🌦🌤

🌦🌦🌧

🌦🌦🌧

🌦 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) April 6, 2020

A front working it's way up the North Island tomorrow will bring some showers to the east, before heading to the top of the island on Tuesday evening.

It will bring rain to the west of the North Island, spreading to the west as it moves northwards.

Southwest winds trailing behind the front will perhaps bring cooler overnight temperatures with it, but nothing unusual for this time of year, Farmer said.

Auckland will drop down to 14C overnight on Tuesday.

Wellingtonians will awake to early morning rain on Tuesday, later clearing to fine spells with southerly winds.

A high of 17C is expected in the capitol tomorrow, Farmer said.

The pick of the country today was the South Island - with a balmy 25C recorded in Ashburton and 24C in Christchurch on Monday.

But milder 16C is expected in the two on Tuesday, Farmer said.

The South Island will see fairly fine weather on Wednesday, with a few morning showers across Fiordland, and clear skies through the Canterbury high country.

Come Thursday, the skies will darken, with most of New Zealand - particularly the west coast - was expected to be hit with gale-force winds due to a "very low pressure" edging closer from the Southern Ocean.

Wet and Windy this weekend!

Friday looks like the best bet for a backyard Easter egg hunt. A significant weather feature brings strong winds and a period of heavy rain to most of the country over the weekend. Keep up with the latest forecasts at https://t.co/hnwmGxU1gR ^Lewis pic.twitter.com/qH5ozsDFeF — MetService (@MetService) April 7, 2020

WeatherWatch forecasters say by Sunday evening gusts could reach over 120km/h in some exposed places, "possibly even over 150km/h in some very extreme exposed areas in the south" - so you might as well stay home.

While Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has assured Kiwi kids the Easter Bunny was still in operation during the lockdown, encouraging kids to pop egg artworks in their windows, kids out on an egg hunt may need to don their gumboots and raincoats.

In the Pacific, mammoth Cyclone Harold has torn through the Vanuatu Islands, with winds up to 200km/h close to its centre, Farmer said.

Harold, now tracking towards Fiji, is expected to slowly weaken to a category four cyclone on Wednesday.

Category 5 Tropical #CycloneHarold has moved east of #Vanuatu.#Fiji: Harold will track just south of Viti Levu on Wednesday with heavy rain and strong winds likely. Significant impacts are possible in Kadavu Island. pic.twitter.com/u0knruepU4 — Island Climate Update (@ICU_NIWA) April 6, 2020

Heavy rain, flooding, large waves and storm to hurricane-force winds are expected to affect parts of Fiji, the Metservice website said.

It is expected to continue moving east-southeast and pass close to southern Tonga as a category 3 cyclone on Thursday, then move out of the tropics late Thursday or early Friday.