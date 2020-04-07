New Zealand has 54 new coronavirus cases today.

The new cases are made up of 32 confirmed cases and 22 probable cases.

It brings the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 1160.

Two hundred and forty one people have recovered.

Twelve people are still in hospital, Bloomfield said.

There is 2 per cent community transmission.

There have been more than 42,800 tests so far, almost 3000 yesterday.

Director-General of Health Ashely Bloomfield said the World Health Organisation is not advising that people using masks outside at all times.

On Health Minister David Clark, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said: "What he did was wrong, and there is no excuses."

She said the Government cannot afford massive disruption to the health case system.

"He broke the rules, and he needs to pay a price."

Ardern demoted him to the bottom of Cabinet this morning.

Clark this morning admitted to a 40km round trip to the beach with his family during the first week of the lockdown – something that was specifically advised against by the Ministry he leads.

This comes after he was forced to admit a 2.3-kilometre drive to a mountain bike trail last week.

She said Clark was "under no illusions" that she expects better.

Ardern said it was a "massive mistake".

She said removing Clark as the Minister was "not in the best interests for New Zealanders".

Finance Minister Grant Robertson will take over from Clark's Associate Finance responsibilities.

She said she was not interested in Clark's excuses - "not that he offered any".

She said the price for his actions cannot come at the expense of New Zealanders - she said it's too important for him to stay on as Health Minister during this time.

"Nothing else matters at this time," she said of the fight against Covid-19.

On coronavirus, Ardern said: "We do appear to be on track".

But she said this is not the time to relax.

Ardern said she had messaged Boris Johnson when he was first diagnosed with Covid-19.

The British PM was admitted to ICU early this morning after his condition deteriorated.

More than 1 million Kiwis get wage subsidy, $6.6b paid out

The Government's wage subsidy to protect jobs and keep workers and businesses connected during the lockdown has now supported over a million New Zealanders, with $6.6 billion already paid out.

Health Minister David Clark said he offered his resignation to Ardern.

Although he kept his Health portfolio, he was stripped of Associate Finance and demoted to the bottom of the cabinet ranking.

Ardern said under normal circumstances, "I would sack the Minister of Health".

But right now, she said her priority was the Government's collective fight against Covid-19.

"We cannot afford massive disruption in the health sector or to our response. For that reason, and that reason alone, Dr Clark will maintain his role."

But Clark's political fate after the Covid-19 pandemic has subsided is still not clear.

Asked repeatedly if he would resign as Health Minister after Covid-19, David Clark wouldn't say.

Instead, he told Newstalk ZB that it was up to the Prime Minister whether or not he carries on in the role.

He was unable to confirm to MediaWorks this morning if he would stand in this year's election.

Ardern will face questions about Clark's position in her Government, as well as questions about his political future as a whole.

Meanwhile, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield will provide an update on the new and probable Covid-19 cases.

Yesterday, he confirmed 67 new cases – bringing the total number up to 1106.

