A Christchurch care home – unrelated to the first aged care coronavirus cases in the city - is expected to be named as the city's first Covid-19 cluster.

It is understood that the care home will be identified by health officials later today and that families were still being informed.

A Canterbury District Health Board spokeswoman confirmed the Christchurch cluster was linked to a rest home in the city, but that did not mean all of the cases were in the home.

The Herald believes it's a separate case to George Manning Lifecare & Village in Spreydon, where two residents tested positive last week.

Heritage Lifecare chief executive Norah Barlow today said the two George Manning residents affected, who are in isolation and receiving onsite medical treatment, are "both doing well."

And she also revealed that two staff members have also tested positive but are "also both doing well".

Staff who had close contact with the affected residents are all in isolation for 14 days.

Eighty-six Cantabrians have now tested positive for the virus, with 20 new cases, and the first cluster, announced in the past day. None is in hospital.

Christchurch compost company Living Earth had eight Covid-19 cases confirmed by the Ministry of Health last week. It was deemed as a cluster at the time, but as of April 1, the ministry is classifying clusters as having more than 10 cases.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in New Zealand yesterday ticked above 1000 people to 1039.

Only information about "significant" clusters of 10 or more people is being published on the Ministry of Health website, with 12 such clusters across the country.

They may not be new or recent cases, but have been linked because they have been in the same place.

The country's biggest cluster is linked to Marist College in Auckland.

Meanwhile, a Christchurch man charged with filming himself deliberately coughing on supermarket shoppers has appeared in court today.

Raymond Gary Coombs, 38, faced two charges at Christchurch District Court where he appeared from custody via audio-video link this morning.

One charge is of criminal nuisance - and one is of failing to follow a Medical Officer of Health's orders.

The latter charge carries a maximum penalty of six months in prison.

Coombs was remanded in custody until Thursday while the court awaits his Covid-19 test results.

